Burnsville Center could soon change hands.

"The mall is in contract to be sold," mall co-owner Felix Reznick, told the Star Tribune on Thursday night.

In late 2020, New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group purchased the majority of the mall, not including the anchor stores, in auction for about $17 million. The mall has struggled with empty storefronts for years.

Reznick — a principal at 4th Dimension Properties, which partners with Kohan in malls across the country — wouldn't say who the new owner of Burnsville Center could be. He also wouldn't say when the sale could close, citing a non-disclosure agreement.

There isn't yet a public record of the sale in the state's database of electronic certificates of real estate value.

There have been mixed reactions to Kohan and 4th Dimension's management of the mall. City officials and business owners had been hopeful when the owners were first meeting with the city in 2021. However, some city council members recently voiced dissatisfaction with the maintenance of the mall.

During a city council work session in March, Burnsville City Council member Dan Kealey said he approached the current owners to clean the mall's carpet that was "absolutely, unbelievably, filthy dirty." He said the owners might have recently cleaned, but there are already new stains.

"I am not 100% confident going into the future that there's going to be significant investment in the mall. ... It would not shock me if the current owner ends up putting it up for sale," Kealey said at the time.

Kealey brought up how other cities have done public-private partnerships to help with funds for new owners to bolster their neighborhood shopping centers.

"I just don't want to see the Burnsville Center continue to decline any more than it already has," he said, clarifying he thought the city could partner with a future owner.

Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said she hasn't been impressed with the recent condition of the mall.

"I don't trust the Kohan group. ... They haven't done anything," Kautz said.

Many have criticized the Kohan group for letting other malls it owned fall into ruin. In 2021, the Kohan group purchased the River Hills Mall in Mankato for more than $29 million.

There have been some positive developments at the mall. Plans for an Asian grocery store with a food hall are in the works for the portion of the mall where Gordmans used to operate before it closed in 2020. Construction on the proposed project — called Pacifica of Burnsville — is expected to start later this year, according to city officials.