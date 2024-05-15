Higher mortgage rates and a shortage of listings have yet to stifle home sales in the Twin Cities metro.

Last month, there were 3,806 house closings across the region, a 13.8% increase from last year, according to a monthly sales report from the Minneapolis Area Realtors. The median price of those sales last month was $385,250, 4.1% increase from a year ago. At the same time, buyers signed 4,334 purchase agreements, 8.5% more than this time last year.

"People are realizing that interest rates are what they are," said Brady Holland, a Twin Cities real estate agent. "They're saying, 'We're not going to sit for another year.' If they need to move, they're going to move."

Mortgage interest rates, which have inflated house payments and chipped away at buying power, posted a series of very small but steady increases last month. The latest data shows after a five-week climb, rates have been hovering around 7% but ticked down a bit during the first week of April. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.09% during the week ending May 9, according to a Freddie Mac survey.

Holland said homebuyers aren't deterred, and many are finding work-arounds to higher rates, including rate discounts being many Twin Cities homebuilders are offering. Lennar, for example, has a "limited time" FHA fixed-rate mortgage as low as 4.990% on select properties through Lennar Mortgage.

Those incentives seem to be working. Through March, new home sales were up nearly 25% in the Twin Cities metro, according to a rolling 12-month average from the Minneapolis Area Realtors.

Holland said despite an increase in new listings, houses are still selling quickly and bidding wars are happening on about three of every four listings he shows buyers.

Last month, more than 6,300 houses, condominiums and townhouses went up for sale, nearly 21% more than last year. While that caused a 14.1% increase in total inventory at the end of the month, there's still a deep imbalance between listings and sales, extending what's been a years-long seller's market.

At the current sales pace, there are enough houses on the market to last two months. A balanced market occurs when there's a four- to six-month supply of listings.

"Houses were selling very fast," said Denise Personette, who is relocating from Fruti, Colo., to the Twin Cities.

Last year, she made several buying trips to the Twin Cites, but left frustrated the lack of options. After looking at single-family houses in the northern suburbs, she felt intimidated by the big yards that need lots of tending as well as the prospect of dealing with deferred maintenance and having to redecorate. So she decided to buy a new townhouse that would offer a more maintenance-free lifestyle for her and her 20-year-old son.

Even with a budget cap of $500,000, many of the new and to-be-built townhouses were selling quickly. So when she saw one under construction in Ramsey, she made an offer and is readying for a move later this year.

The developer sweetened the deal by offering to pay some of her closing costs.

"I was lucky," she said. "There are quite a few incentives out there."