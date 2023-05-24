Twins star shortstop Carlos Correa and first baseman Joey Gallo are not in the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series-closing game against San Francisco at Target Field.

Correa didn't play in Tuesday's 4-3 loss with what manager Rocco Baldelli said is a mild muscle strain in his heel, as well as some plantar fasciitis.

Gallo isn't playing because of what Baldelli called "some hamstring soreness" he experienced in Tuesday's game.

Baldelli said neither player is going on the injured list and will receive treatment and be reevaluated on Friday after Thursday's off day.

"We don't think it's going to be an extended period of time where he's out," Baldelli said about Correa. "I think he's going to be OK. Some of it is going to be tolerance. We want to see some improvement with the things he's dealing with right now. We'll know more over the off day."

Kyle Farmer again started at Correa's shortstop spot and Alex Kirilloff played first base and batted cleanup while Eduardo Julien hit in the leadoff spot that Gallo occupied in Tuesday's game.

Baldelli said Gallo could get from base to base if needed, but …

"I don't really want to know what that would look like," Baldelli said. "We're not going to see what that looks like today. I'm hoping that a couple of days off his feet will help him. We don't want to lose him for any extended period, either. That's kind of why he's not in the lineup today."

Joe Ryan seeks his seventh victory of the season in the 12:10 p.m. game (BSN). Ryan (6-1, 2.25 ERA) will face Giants righthander Anthony DeSclafani (3-3, 3.09) at 12:10 p.m. (BSN).

The Twins have lost four in a row after dropping a 4-3 decision on Tuesday night.

GIANTS LINEUP

LaMonte Wade, 1B

Thairo Estrada, DH

Mitch Haniger, LF

Michael Conforto, RF

Blake Sabol, C

Mike Yastrzemski, CF

Casey Schmitt, 3B

Brandon Crawford, SS

Brett Wisely, 2B

TWINS LINEUP

Edouard Julien, 2B

Byron Buxton, DH

Donovan Solano, 3B

Alex Kirilloff, 1B

Kyle Farmer, SS

Willi Castro, LF

Matt Wallner, RF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Michael A. Taylor, CF