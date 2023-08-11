Two area writers will debut very different memoirs this month, one about hockey and the other about hope.

Four-time NHL all-star Reed Larson is up first with "The Shot: The Reed Larson Hockey Story." It charts the Minnesota hockey hero's career, from skating on Minneapolis park rinks in the 1960s to 14 seasons in the big leagues. Young players may be particularly interested in a chapter about his legendary slapshot, which is broken down into eight steps.

Larson will sign books from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Aug. 21, among the helmets at St. Mane Sporting Goods, 4159 28th Av. S., Mpls.

Jennifer Cramer-Miller will launch "Incurable Optimist: Living With Illness and Chronic Hope" at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. "Optimist" is the Twin Cities woman's story of perseverance through four kidney transplants. Cramer-Miller's book is about facing obstacles and the people who helped her do it.

At Magers, she will be in conversation with writer/editor Katie Hopper. Admission is free but registration is required at magersandquinn.com.