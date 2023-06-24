The top-ranked Minnesotans for the NHL draft, with their rating among North Americans as determined by NHL Central Scouting (note: USNTDP is the U.S. National Team Development Program). The draft is Wednesday and Thursday in Nashville.

Rank, name, hometown, last team, college commitment

8. Oliver Moore, C, Mounds View, USNTDP, Minnesota

22. Danny Nelson, LW, Maple Grove, USNTDP, Notre Dame

24. Gracyn Sawchyn, C, Chaska, Seattle (WHL), not eligible

30. Charlie Stramel, C, Rosemount, Wisconsin, Wisconsin

42. William Whitelaw, C, Rosemount, Youngstown (USHL), Wisconsin

53. Tanner Ludtke, LW, Elko, Lincoln (USHL), Nebraska Omaha

55. Jayson Shaugabay, C, Warroad, Warroad HS, Minnesota Duluth

67. Beckett Hendrickson, LW, Minnetonka, USNTDP, Minnesota

87. Jake Fisher, LW, Woodbury, Cretin-Derham Hall, Denver

92. Austin Burnevik, LW, Ham Lake, USNTDP, St. Cloud State

97. Luke Mittelstadt, D, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Minnesota

99. Chase Cheslock, D, Rogers, Rogers HS, St. Thomas

117. Aaron Pionk, D, Hermantown, Waterloo (USHL), Minnesota Duluth

118. Eric Pohlkamp, D, Brainerd, Cedar Rapids (USHL), Bemidji State

143. Jackson Nevers, RW, Edina, Edina HS, Minnesota

146. Jack Harvey, LW, Stacy, Chicago (USHL), Boston University

150. Gavyn Thoreson, RW, Andover, Andover HS, St. Cloud State

151. Cooper Conway, C, Andover, Andover HS, Colorado College

153. Cayden Casey, LW, Elk River, Andover HS, St. Lawrence

157. Ryan Koering, D, Eden Prairie, Eden Prairie HS, Colorado College

167. Teddy Townsend, LW, Eden Prairie, Eden Prairie HS, Minnesota

217. Ty Hanson, D, Hermantown, Sioux City (USHL), Minnesota-Duluth

Goalies (with rank among North Americans)

8. Carsen Musser, Sherburn, USNTDP, Colorado College

16. Hampton Slukynsky, Warroad, Warroad HS, Northern Michigan