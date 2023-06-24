The top-ranked Minnesotans for the NHL draft, with their rating among North Americans as determined by NHL Central Scouting (note: USNTDP is the U.S. National Team Development Program). The draft is Wednesday and Thursday in Nashville.
Rank, name, hometown, last team, college commitment
8. Oliver Moore, C, Mounds View, USNTDP, Minnesota
22. Danny Nelson, LW, Maple Grove, USNTDP, Notre Dame
24. Gracyn Sawchyn, C, Chaska, Seattle (WHL), not eligible
30. Charlie Stramel, C, Rosemount, Wisconsin, Wisconsin
42. William Whitelaw, C, Rosemount, Youngstown (USHL), Wisconsin
53. Tanner Ludtke, LW, Elko, Lincoln (USHL), Nebraska Omaha
55. Jayson Shaugabay, C, Warroad, Warroad HS, Minnesota Duluth
67. Beckett Hendrickson, LW, Minnetonka, USNTDP, Minnesota
87. Jake Fisher, LW, Woodbury, Cretin-Derham Hall, Denver
92. Austin Burnevik, LW, Ham Lake, USNTDP, St. Cloud State
97. Luke Mittelstadt, D, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Minnesota
99. Chase Cheslock, D, Rogers, Rogers HS, St. Thomas
117. Aaron Pionk, D, Hermantown, Waterloo (USHL), Minnesota Duluth
118. Eric Pohlkamp, D, Brainerd, Cedar Rapids (USHL), Bemidji State
143. Jackson Nevers, RW, Edina, Edina HS, Minnesota
146. Jack Harvey, LW, Stacy, Chicago (USHL), Boston University
150. Gavyn Thoreson, RW, Andover, Andover HS, St. Cloud State
151. Cooper Conway, C, Andover, Andover HS, Colorado College
153. Cayden Casey, LW, Elk River, Andover HS, St. Lawrence
157. Ryan Koering, D, Eden Prairie, Eden Prairie HS, Colorado College
167. Teddy Townsend, LW, Eden Prairie, Eden Prairie HS, Minnesota
217. Ty Hanson, D, Hermantown, Sioux City (USHL), Minnesota-Duluth
Goalies (with rank among North Americans)
8. Carsen Musser, Sherburn, USNTDP, Colorado College
16. Hampton Slukynsky, Warroad, Warroad HS, Northern Michigan