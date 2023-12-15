Wild General Manager Bill Guerin has been investigated after a complaint of alleged verbal abuse in the workplace, according to the Athletic.

The story detailed an alleged incident in late November that was reported to the team's human resources department and investigated by an outside firm. This investigation is complete and it was determined Guerin had not committed a fireable offense, according to the Athletic.

In a statement sent to the Star Tribune, the team said: "The Minnesota Wild takes its code of conduct seriously. We recently concluded two separate investigations into alleged violations of that code of conduct, and have taken appropriate steps to address the matters raised to our attention. The club will not comment further."

Guerin did not respond to a text message. He attended Thursday night's game against Calgary at Xcel Energy Center, sitting in his usual booth with other hockey operations personnel.

"We have been kept apprised of the process the Wild went through, and are satisfied with how they decided to handle the situation," NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said in an email to the Star Tribune. "We have no further comment beyond that."

On Wednesday, the Wild confirmed assistant GM Chris O'Hearn and the team "mutually agreed to part ways."

O'Hearn had been with the Wild since 2019 when he was hired as director of hockey operations before getting promoted to assistant GM in 2021. His responsibilities included contract negotiations and managing the salary cap, and he was with the team just last week on their four-game road trip.

Guerin is in his fifth season as GM, joining the organization after working in Pittsburgh's front office for eight years, and he added the title of president of hockey operations over the summer.