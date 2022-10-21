As Vikings fans use their bye as a well-earned respite from complaining about ugly victories, let's take a look around the NFL at this person's early front-runners for postseason honors as well as the biggest surprises and disappointments as Week 7 unfolds …

Coach of the Year

Front-runner: Brian Daboll, Giants (5-1)

Four coaches went a combined 18-51 for the Giants from 2017-21. Daboll also inherited the worst quarterback situation among the five rookie head coaches that includes Nathaniel Hackett in Denver, Matt Eberflus in Chicago, Mike McDaniel in Miami and Kevin O'Connell with the Vikings. Or so we thought.

On his heels: Robert Saleh, Jets (4-2)

After averaging 4.6 wins the past five years, the Jets are nobody's pushover anymore. Eh, Cheeseheads?

Dark horse: Mike McCarthy, Cowboys (4-2)

The Sean Payton-to-Dallas-in-2023 assumption is on hold for now.

Most Valuable Player

Front-runner: Josh Allen, QB, Bills

Leads the league in passing yards. Leads his team in rushing yards. Completing 67% of his passes. Averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Unstoppable on fourth down. Boasts a 5-1 record after beating Patrick Mahomes at K.C. Any other questions?

On his heels: Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants

Leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage. Averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Has pumped life into the sleeping Giants. A running back has not won MVP since Adrian Peterson in 2012.

Dark horse: Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

A kicker has won MVP (Mark Moseley, 1982), but a receiver never has.

Defensive Player of the Year

Front-runner: Micah Parsons, LB, Cowboys

In 22 career games, the 23-year-old do-everything defender has 28 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, one NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and one first-team All-Pro and is trending toward being named the league's best defensive player.

On his heels: Von Miller, OLB, Bills

The ageless one has six sacks and one huge late-game pressure on Mahomes in six games with his new team.

Dark horse: Tariq Woolen, CB, Seahawks

In his first six NFL games, the fifth-round pick from Texas-San Antonio has a league-leading four interceptions and a league-leading two fumble recoveries.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Front-runner: Breece Hall, RB, Jets

The second-rounder from Iowa State is seventh in rushing, averages 5.1 yards per carry and 11.5 yards on 19 catches, has four touchdowns and notched his first 100-yard rushing game in a win at Lambeau.

On his heels: Dameon Pierce, RB, Texans

Rex Burkhead led the Texans in rushing last year with 427 yards and three touchdowns. In his first five games, Pierce, a fourth-rounder from Florida, has 412 yards and three touchdowns.

Dark horse: Evan Neal, RT, Giants

If offensive linemen actually had a chance at this award, a durable Day 1 starting tackle for the upstart Giants would get serious consideration.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Front-runner: Tariq Woolen, CB, Seahawks

The dark-horse Defensive POY can run away with this award if Seattle keeps doing better than we all thought it would without Russell Wilson.

On his heels: Sauce Gardner, CB, Jets

The fourth overall pick is second in passes defensed (eight), has one interception and certainly looks the part of a top-five pick so far.

Dark horse: Devin Lloyd, LB, Jaguars

Ninth in tackles while posting six passes defensed and two picks.

Comeback Player of the Year

Front-runner: Geno Smith, QB, Seahawks

He came into this season having started five games (2-3) in six years with four teams. Today, he's third in passer rating and has one more win (3-3) than his predecessor, Wilson, has in Denver (2-4). Smith leads a crowded field of contenders that includes Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Marcus Mariota and Khalil Mack.

On his heels: Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants

Some of us assumed his career was shot. Some of us were very wrong.

Dark horse: Danielle Hunter, edge, Vikings

He's going to need to pick up the pace on sacks (three) and start looking more comfortable in the new 3-4 defense. Give it a little time. He played only six games in two seasons heading into this year.

Biggest Disappointment So Far

Front-runner: Russell Wilson and Denver

Russ isn't cooking. Hackett isn't building. Denver isn't scoring. Bottom line: The headliner move in the wildest offseason in NFL history isn't working.

Other candidates: The Packers without Davante Adams, the Raiders with Davante Adams, the combined record of last year's Super Bowl teams (6-6), Kliff Kingsbury, and the two people who, for now at least, play quarterback for the Commanders (Carson Wentz) and own the Commanders (Daniel Snyder).

Dark horse: The end of Tom Brady's career

Brady seems ageless and immune to the crumpled-heap ending that befalls so many great players. But stay tuned. The G.O.A.T. is 3-3 and just lost as a double-digit favorite against Pittsburgh.

Best Surprise of the Year

Front-runner: Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia

Some of us (guilty) doubted Hurts as a franchise-caliber quarterback. He entered this season with a 9-11 record, a miserable playoff loss and a question of not if but when Philly would have to replace him. Six weeks later, Vikings fans can attest to the fact Philly might just have all it needs at the position.

Other candidates: Cooper Rush and the Cowboys, all things Giants and Jets, Bailey Zappe and the Patriots, Mariota and the Falcons, and Geno, Pete Carroll and the Seahawks.

Dark horse: Kirk Cousins' winning percentage

His interceptions are up and his passer rating is down, but he's 5-1 for the first time, has three game-winning drives and, oh yeah, ugly victories or not … KIRK COUSINS IS FOUR GAMES OVER .500 (64-60-2) FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HIS 11-YEAR CAREER!

