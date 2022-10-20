Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Let's go out on an oh-what-the-heck-do-we-have-to-lose limb and offer up four upsets for Week 7.

The upstart fellas from New York both will win to stretch their combined victories to 11. They had eight all last year.

The Steelers will win at Miami because Mike Tomlin doesn't do losing seasons. And for the Upset Special, take Atlanta's Marcus Mariota to help beat Joe Burrow in Cincinnati to match what should be Tom Brady's 4-3 start in Tampa Bay.

Restless Vikings fans on their bye week will, of course, be rooting for another upset to come from Washington. That might be asking a tad too much. Yes, the Packers aren't the Packers right now. But Carson Wentz proved yet again that he was who we thought he was, and now he's out several weeks with a finger injury.

Here are this week's picks:

THURSDAY'S GAME

Saints (+2½) at Cardinals: Averaging a league-low 5.3 yards per pass attempt, Arizona's sputtering offense gets a quick boost from activating DeAndre Hopkins and trading for Robbie Anderson. Cardinals 24, Saints 21

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Packers (-4½) at Commanders: Aaron Rodgers absolutely will not lose consecutive games to Daniel Jones, Zach Wilson and Taylor Heinicke. Packers 30, Commanders 19

Lions (+7½) at Cowboys: Dak Prescott will be rusty. The Lions will be rested, but still rotten. Cowboys 34, Lions 15

Colts (+2 ½) at Titans: Jonathan Taylor is likely to return to a team that's won three of its last four while giving Matt Ryan some protection. Colts 21, Titans 17

Browns (+6 ½) at Ravens: Ravens by 7

Giants (+3½) at Jaguars: Giants by 6

Buccaneers (-10 ½) at Panthers: Buccaneers by 6

Texans (+6½) at Raiders: Raiders by 3

Jets (+1½) at Broncos: Jets by 3

Seahawks (+5½) at Chargers: Chargers by 3

Chiefs (-2½) at 49ers: Chiefs by 7

Steelers (+7½) at Dolphins: Steelers by 3

MONDAY'S GAME

Bears (+8½) at Patriots: The Bears don't exactly know how to use Justin Fields. Bill Belichick will know exactly how to stop him. A bad mix makes for a long night in Foxborough for Da Bears. Patriots by 10

UPSET SPECIAL

Falcons (+6 ½) at Bengals: The Falcons have issues at cornerback heading to Cincinnati to face Burrow and his fantastic trio of wideouts. But never fear! Mariota and the Runnin' Falcons will control the game and add another chapter to one of the league's unlikely early success stories. Falcons 27, Bengals 24

Last week's Upset Special: Cowboys (+5½) 24, Eagles 21. Score: Eagles 26, Cowboys 17. Record: 2-4.

SEASON RESULTS

Straight up last week/season: 6-8/47-35-1.

Against the spread last week/season: 7-7/38-53-2.

Vikings picks: 5-1.