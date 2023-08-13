The Gophers men's hockey team on Sunday received a commitment from Matthew Grimes, a high-scoring defenseman who has played the past two seasons at Mount St. Charles Academy in Woonsocket, R.I. Grimes posted on Instagram that he will be joining coach Bob Motzko's program.

Grimes, 6-foot and 176 pounds, had 14 goals and 47 assists in 67 games for the Mount St. Charles Under-15 AAA team during the 2022-23 season. The 16-year-old Locust Valley, N.Y., native is slated to play for Sioux Falls in the USHL in the 2023-24 season and is targeted to join the Gophers in 2026-27.

Grimes is the second defenseman to commit to the Gophers since the recruiting period for high school juniors-to-be opened Aug. 1. Mace'o Phillips, a 6-5, 194-pounder who played at Benilde-St. Margaret's in 2022-23 and will play this season at the U.S. national team development program in Michigan, committed Aug. 2.