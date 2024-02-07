Wednesday was the first day of the regular signing period for national letters of intent for Division I and Division II football, and it is the day traditionally known as National Signing Day. An early signing period for Division I and Division II football began Dec. 20, and the bulk of the top players signed. The initial signing day for athletes in other Division I and II sports was Nov. 8, and they may continue to sign through Aug. 1. The final signing date for Division I football is April 1. Division II football players can continue to sign through Aug. 1. The list includes preferred walk-ons and athletes signing with Ivy League schools, which do not offer athletic scholarships. Signings reported this week by high schools:

BASEBALL

Josh Berreth, Farmington: SW Minnesota State

Ethan Bombardier, Farmington: Upper Iowa

Cyrus Elrod, Farmington: SW Minnesota State

Brett Groebner, Elk River: SW Minnesota State

Myles Hanson, Elk River: Augustana

Hawken Hedlund, Eden Prairie: Concordia (St. Paul)

Dalton Kesti, Farmington: Northern State

Reed Klatt, Waconia: Concordia (St. Paul)

Anthony Pardo, Andover: Illinois State

Zach Peta, Eden Prairie: Sioux Falls

Tanner Rezny, Farmington: SW Minnesota State

Nick Thompson, Eden Prairie: Minnesota Duluth

Louis Walker, Minneapolis Southwest: Concordia (St. Paul)

BASKETBALL • BOYS

Isaak Eenhuis, Annandale: Jamestown

Brandon Hrncir, Farmington: Sioux Falls

Kyle Jorgensen, Minneapolis Washburn: Colorado State

Jaden Morgan, DeLaSalle: Minnesota Duluth

BASKETBALL • GIRLS

Piper Engelby, Andover: NJIT

Emma Frost, Andover: Wayne State

Morgan Miller, Andover: Clemson

Anna Stromberg, Legacy Christian: Radford

Anna Vaaler, Andover: Sioux Falls

CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

Charlie Hibbs, Champlin Park: MSU Mankato

Reilly Kopp, Spring Lake Park: MSU Mankato

Salman Mohamed, Champlin Park: MSU Moorhead

Sam Scott, Minneapolis Southwest: Minnesota

DANCE

Brooklyn Lester, Champlin Park: Minnesota

FOOTBALL

Tait Anderberg, Lakeville North: Minnesota Duluth

Max Anderson, St. Thomas Academy: Notre Dame

Kene Anene, East Ridge: Kansas

Henry Bandah, Richfield: Bemidji State

Jaxson Barrett, Prior Lake: MSU Moorhead

Charlie Bern, East Ridge: St. Thomas

Ty Burgoon, Centennial: MSU Moorhead

Logan Butler, Hutchinson: Concordia (St. Paul)

Cade Caruso, St. Thomas Academy: St. Thomas

Dom Castagnetto, Chanhassen: Augustana

Branden Cole, Armstrong: Winona State

Luke Dehnicke, Andover: Minnesota Duluth

Terae Dunn, Eden Prairie: Minnesota Duluth

Grant Erickson, Norwood Young America: MSU Moorhead

Oberhiri Eyafe, Andover: Minnesota

Gavin Frye, Holy Family: Mary

Monte Gillman, Dassel-Cokato: Montana

William Graunke, Rockford: St. Thomas

Luke Grigson, Hill-Murray: Maine

Jack Grimsley, Mayer Lutheran: MSU Moorhead

Elijah Hagen, Jordan: Bemidji State

Jacob Hangsleben, Monticello: Jamestown

Jack Hansen, Eagan: North Dakota State

Savion Hart, St. Thomas Academy: Georgetown

Matthew Heinen, Champlin Park: Minnesota Duluth

Ben Holte, Shakopee: Minot State

Markeese Howard, Burnsville: Bemidji State

Ray James Jr., DeLaSalle: North Dakota State

Carson Jewett, Hill-Murray: MSU Moorhead

Caden Johnson, St. Michael-Albertville: MSU Mankato

Roman Johnson, Minnetonka: St. Thomas

Nick Joseph, Champlin Park: Drake

Anton Kadlec, Hutchinson: Winona State

Haden Katzenberger, Monticello: Bemidji State

Edward Knapp, St. Thomas Academy: St. Thomas

Keelan Konkler, Spring Lake Park: Sioux Falls

Hunter MacGillivray, Prior Lake: MSU Moorhead

Braedyn Male, Esko: MSU Mankato

Alex Mansager, Waconia: Southwest Minnesota State

Jake Marcinkevich, Prior Lake: MSU Mankato

Solomon Martin, Providence Academy: St. Thomas

Hayden McDaniel, Chanhassen: Winona State

Mason Neitzel, Mayer Lutheran: MSU Moorhead

Wyatt Osterbauer, Buffalo: North Dakota State

Kevin Paschall, DeLaSalle: Lindenwood

Chase Pemberton, Andover: Concordia (St. Paul)

Malcom Peterson, Richfield: Southwest Minnesota State

Ethan Pettis, Blaine: Minnesota Duluth

Will Quick, Centennial: South Dakota Mines

Trenton Radloff, Wayzata: Drake

Austin Randall, Waconia: Minnesota Duluth

Charlie Renner, Hutchinson: Winona State

Mo Saine, Eden Prairie: Minnesota

Musa Sanneh, Richfield: Southwest Minnesota State

Will Sather, Eden Prairie: Princeton

Caleb Schmidt, Chaska: Minot State

Tanner Schmidt, Stillwater: Minnesota Duluth

Dylan Schultz, Wayzata: Southwest Minnesota State

Will Schultz III, Princeton: Jamestown

Isaak Sertich, Esko: MSU Mankato

Ethan Sims, Eden Prairie: St. Thomas

Maximus Sims, St. Thomas Academy: MSU Mankato

Tyler Smith, Chanhassen: Minnesota Duluth

Milos Spasojevic, Minnetonka: Wisconsin

Luke Speedling, Minnetonka: Winona State

Kenny Steffen, Burnsville: Concordia (St. Paul)

K.J. Suggs, Holy Family: SW Minnesota State

Caleb Thinesen, Dassel-Cokato: Bemidji State

Donovan Torgerson, Blaine: Sioux Falls

Melvin Wallace, Centennial: Southwest Minnesota State

Will Washington, Apple Valley: North Dakota State

Sawyer Wilkie, Lakeville North: Minnesota Duluth

Manny Wilson, Wayzata: MSU Moorhead

Malik Winfield, Buffalo: MSU Moorhead

Jake Zitek, Holy Angels: Augustana

GOLF • GIRLS

Marina Allen, Centennial: Concordia (St. Paul)

Avary Johnson, Apple Valley: Augustana

Raquelle Nelson, Legacy Christian: Bellarmine

GYMNASTICS • GIRLS

Jayda Lewter, Prior Lake: Minnesota

HOCKEY • GIRLS

Kaitlin Groess, Centennial: Bemidji State

Cailin Mumm, Andover: St. Thomas

Nora Sauer, Andover: St. Thomas

LACROSSE • BOYS

Danny Burke, Eden Prairie: Mass.-Lowell

Connor Coulson, Apple Valley: Colorado Mesa

Alex Gilbertson, Apple Valley: Indianapolis

LACROSSE • GIRLS

Piper Green, Prior Lake: Colorado Mesa

Riley Klein, Andover: Concordia (St. Paul)

Kaci Kotschevar, Eden Prairie: Concorida (St. Paul)

Shelby Mahowald, Farmington: Concordia (St. Paul)

Isabel Mika, Andover: Embry-Riddle

Avery Wallace, Eden Prairie: Akron

Josie Wallace, Eden Prairie: Kent State

RODEO

Ellyah Wickenhauser, Mayer Lutheran: South Dakota State

SOCCER • GIRLS

Addie Baumhauer, Andover: MSU Mankato

Ashlyn Derosier, Apple Valley: Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Brenna Hudson, Andover: MSU Mankato

Alicia Hoffman, Andover: MSU Mankato

Avery Lampe, Providence Academy: Kentucky

Izzy McEwan, Minneapolis Washburn: St. Thomas

Lydia Nordquist, Andover: Northern State

Ruby Reisdorfer, Centennial: Sioux Falls

Elisabeth Rupp, Eden Prairie: Akron

Elizabeth Schmidt, Andover: Mary

Dayna Stocke, Andover: Bemidji State

Addison Van Zee, Centennial: Sioux Falls

Lainie Wehmhoff, Zimmerman: Concordia (St. Paul)

Kamryn Wesloh, Zimmerman: MSU Moorhead

SOFTBALL

Kamryn Hughes, Farmington: West Texas A&M

Katie Klotz, Farmington: Concordia (St. Paul)

Nicole Weinberger, Waconia: Winona State

SWIMMING • BOYS

William Barth, St. Thomas Academy: South Dakota

Owen Kipp, Eagan: Nebraska-Omaha

Cooper Krance, Lakeville North: Florida Southern

SWIMMING • GIRLS

Kiera Anderson, Spectrum: St. Thomas

Carly Bixby, Providence Academy: Auburn

Ella Drewes, Eden Prairie: Nebraska-Omaha

Kaitlyn Hettiarachchy, Spring Lake Park: MSU Mankato

Paige Moreen, Mineapolis Washburn: Minnesota

Amber Norgaard, Park of Cottage Grove: Mary

Gabby Odegard, Elk River: MSU Mankato

Emily Peterson, Litchfield: Jamestown

Lillian Ramberg, Minneapolis Washburn: Seattle U.

Grace Summerbell, Andover: Sioux Falls

TENNIS • GIRLS

Audrey Hanson, Hutchinson: Sioux Falls

Debbie Ogdahl, Champlin Park: Winona State

TRACK AND FIELD • BOYS

Blake Aller, Litchfield: South Dakota State

Tate Bloch, Eden Prairie: Wisconsin

Tait Christensen, Litchfield: South Dakota State

Jake Heimkes, Eden Prairie: Minnesota Duluth

Blake Koenen, Eagan: South Dakota State

Hack Markstrom, Mound Westonka: Kansas

Soel Riser, Stillwater: MSU Mankato

Ayden Smith, Monticello: Augustana

TRACK AND FIELD • GIRLS

Neveah Coffer, Spring Lake Park: MSU Moorhead

Brooke Hohenecker, Providence Academy: St. Thomas

Malaya James, Spring Lake Park: Concordia (St. Paul)

Madeline Kaufman, Eden Prairie: Dartmouth

Madeline Lage, Waconia: Creighton

Tori Stepka, Park of Cottage Grove: Mary

Anya Williams, Stillwater: North Dakota

VOLLEYBALL

Maddy Dombeck, Farmington: North Dakota State

Zofia Keogh, Eden Prairie: Franklin Pierce

WRESTLING • BOYS

Edon Davis, Farmington: MSU Moorhead

Cole Han-Lindemeyer, Farmington: Stanford

Mitch Knight, Champlin Park: MSU Moorhead

Quin Morgan, Mounds View: South Dakota State

Maverick Mueller, Waconia: Mary

Jack Nelson, Mound Westonka: Minnesota