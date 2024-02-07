Wednesday was the first day of the regular signing period for national letters of intent for Division I and Division II football, and it is the day traditionally known as National Signing Day. An early signing period for Division I and Division II football began Dec. 20, and the bulk of the top players signed. The initial signing day for athletes in other Division I and II sports was Nov. 8, and they may continue to sign through Aug. 1. The final signing date for Division I football is April 1. Division II football players can continue to sign through Aug. 1. The list includes preferred walk-ons and athletes signing with Ivy League schools, which do not offer athletic scholarships. Signings reported this week by high schools:
BASEBALL
Josh Berreth, Farmington: SW Minnesota State
Ethan Bombardier, Farmington: Upper Iowa
Cyrus Elrod, Farmington: SW Minnesota State
Brett Groebner, Elk River: SW Minnesota State
Myles Hanson, Elk River: Augustana
Hawken Hedlund, Eden Prairie: Concordia (St. Paul)
Dalton Kesti, Farmington: Northern State
Reed Klatt, Waconia: Concordia (St. Paul)
Anthony Pardo, Andover: Illinois State
Zach Peta, Eden Prairie: Sioux Falls
Tanner Rezny, Farmington: SW Minnesota State
Nick Thompson, Eden Prairie: Minnesota Duluth
Louis Walker, Minneapolis Southwest: Concordia (St. Paul)
BASKETBALL • BOYS
Isaak Eenhuis, Annandale: Jamestown
Brandon Hrncir, Farmington: Sioux Falls
Kyle Jorgensen, Minneapolis Washburn: Colorado State
Jaden Morgan, DeLaSalle: Minnesota Duluth
BASKETBALL • GIRLS
Piper Engelby, Andover: NJIT
Emma Frost, Andover: Wayne State
Morgan Miller, Andover: Clemson
Anna Stromberg, Legacy Christian: Radford
Anna Vaaler, Andover: Sioux Falls
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
Charlie Hibbs, Champlin Park: MSU Mankato
Reilly Kopp, Spring Lake Park: MSU Mankato
Salman Mohamed, Champlin Park: MSU Moorhead
Sam Scott, Minneapolis Southwest: Minnesota
DANCE
Brooklyn Lester, Champlin Park: Minnesota
FOOTBALL
Tait Anderberg, Lakeville North: Minnesota Duluth
Max Anderson, St. Thomas Academy: Notre Dame
Kene Anene, East Ridge: Kansas
Henry Bandah, Richfield: Bemidji State
Jaxson Barrett, Prior Lake: MSU Moorhead
Charlie Bern, East Ridge: St. Thomas
Ty Burgoon, Centennial: MSU Moorhead
Logan Butler, Hutchinson: Concordia (St. Paul)
Cade Caruso, St. Thomas Academy: St. Thomas
Dom Castagnetto, Chanhassen: Augustana
Branden Cole, Armstrong: Winona State
Luke Dehnicke, Andover: Minnesota Duluth
Terae Dunn, Eden Prairie: Minnesota Duluth
Grant Erickson, Norwood Young America: MSU Moorhead
Oberhiri Eyafe, Andover: Minnesota
Gavin Frye, Holy Family: Mary
Monte Gillman, Dassel-Cokato: Montana
William Graunke, Rockford: St. Thomas
Luke Grigson, Hill-Murray: Maine
Jack Grimsley, Mayer Lutheran: MSU Moorhead
Elijah Hagen, Jordan: Bemidji State
Jacob Hangsleben, Monticello: Jamestown
Jack Hansen, Eagan: North Dakota State
Savion Hart, St. Thomas Academy: Georgetown
Matthew Heinen, Champlin Park: Minnesota Duluth
Ben Holte, Shakopee: Minot State
Markeese Howard, Burnsville: Bemidji State
Ray James Jr., DeLaSalle: North Dakota State
Carson Jewett, Hill-Murray: MSU Moorhead
Caden Johnson, St. Michael-Albertville: MSU Mankato
Roman Johnson, Minnetonka: St. Thomas
Nick Joseph, Champlin Park: Drake
Anton Kadlec, Hutchinson: Winona State
Haden Katzenberger, Monticello: Bemidji State
Edward Knapp, St. Thomas Academy: St. Thomas
Keelan Konkler, Spring Lake Park: Sioux Falls
Hunter MacGillivray, Prior Lake: MSU Moorhead
Braedyn Male, Esko: MSU Mankato
Alex Mansager, Waconia: Southwest Minnesota State
Jake Marcinkevich, Prior Lake: MSU Mankato
Solomon Martin, Providence Academy: St. Thomas
Hayden McDaniel, Chanhassen: Winona State
Mason Neitzel, Mayer Lutheran: MSU Moorhead
Wyatt Osterbauer, Buffalo: North Dakota State
Kevin Paschall, DeLaSalle: Lindenwood
Chase Pemberton, Andover: Concordia (St. Paul)
Malcom Peterson, Richfield: Southwest Minnesota State
Ethan Pettis, Blaine: Minnesota Duluth
Will Quick, Centennial: South Dakota Mines
Trenton Radloff, Wayzata: Drake
Austin Randall, Waconia: Minnesota Duluth
Charlie Renner, Hutchinson: Winona State
Mo Saine, Eden Prairie: Minnesota
Musa Sanneh, Richfield: Southwest Minnesota State
Will Sather, Eden Prairie: Princeton
Caleb Schmidt, Chaska: Minot State
Tanner Schmidt, Stillwater: Minnesota Duluth
Dylan Schultz, Wayzata: Southwest Minnesota State
Will Schultz III, Princeton: Jamestown
Isaak Sertich, Esko: MSU Mankato
Ethan Sims, Eden Prairie: St. Thomas
Maximus Sims, St. Thomas Academy: MSU Mankato
Tyler Smith, Chanhassen: Minnesota Duluth
Milos Spasojevic, Minnetonka: Wisconsin
Luke Speedling, Minnetonka: Winona State
Kenny Steffen, Burnsville: Concordia (St. Paul)
K.J. Suggs, Holy Family: SW Minnesota State
Caleb Thinesen, Dassel-Cokato: Bemidji State
Donovan Torgerson, Blaine: Sioux Falls
Melvin Wallace, Centennial: Southwest Minnesota State
Will Washington, Apple Valley: North Dakota State
Sawyer Wilkie, Lakeville North: Minnesota Duluth
Manny Wilson, Wayzata: MSU Moorhead
Malik Winfield, Buffalo: MSU Moorhead
Jake Zitek, Holy Angels: Augustana
GOLF • GIRLS
Marina Allen, Centennial: Concordia (St. Paul)
Avary Johnson, Apple Valley: Augustana
Raquelle Nelson, Legacy Christian: Bellarmine
GYMNASTICS • GIRLS
Jayda Lewter, Prior Lake: Minnesota
HOCKEY • GIRLS
Kaitlin Groess, Centennial: Bemidji State
Cailin Mumm, Andover: St. Thomas
Nora Sauer, Andover: St. Thomas
LACROSSE • BOYS
Danny Burke, Eden Prairie: Mass.-Lowell
Connor Coulson, Apple Valley: Colorado Mesa
Alex Gilbertson, Apple Valley: Indianapolis
LACROSSE • GIRLS
Piper Green, Prior Lake: Colorado Mesa
Riley Klein, Andover: Concordia (St. Paul)
Kaci Kotschevar, Eden Prairie: Concorida (St. Paul)
Shelby Mahowald, Farmington: Concordia (St. Paul)
Isabel Mika, Andover: Embry-Riddle
Avery Wallace, Eden Prairie: Akron
Josie Wallace, Eden Prairie: Kent State
RODEO
Ellyah Wickenhauser, Mayer Lutheran: South Dakota State
SOCCER • GIRLS
Addie Baumhauer, Andover: MSU Mankato
Ashlyn Derosier, Apple Valley: Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Brenna Hudson, Andover: MSU Mankato
Alicia Hoffman, Andover: MSU Mankato
Avery Lampe, Providence Academy: Kentucky
Izzy McEwan, Minneapolis Washburn: St. Thomas
Lydia Nordquist, Andover: Northern State
Ruby Reisdorfer, Centennial: Sioux Falls
Elisabeth Rupp, Eden Prairie: Akron
Elizabeth Schmidt, Andover: Mary
Dayna Stocke, Andover: Bemidji State
Addison Van Zee, Centennial: Sioux Falls
Lainie Wehmhoff, Zimmerman: Concordia (St. Paul)
Kamryn Wesloh, Zimmerman: MSU Moorhead
SOFTBALL
Kamryn Hughes, Farmington: West Texas A&M
Katie Klotz, Farmington: Concordia (St. Paul)
Nicole Weinberger, Waconia: Winona State
SWIMMING • BOYS
William Barth, St. Thomas Academy: South Dakota
Owen Kipp, Eagan: Nebraska-Omaha
Cooper Krance, Lakeville North: Florida Southern
SWIMMING • GIRLS
Kiera Anderson, Spectrum: St. Thomas
Carly Bixby, Providence Academy: Auburn
Ella Drewes, Eden Prairie: Nebraska-Omaha
Kaitlyn Hettiarachchy, Spring Lake Park: MSU Mankato
Paige Moreen, Mineapolis Washburn: Minnesota
Amber Norgaard, Park of Cottage Grove: Mary
Gabby Odegard, Elk River: MSU Mankato
Emily Peterson, Litchfield: Jamestown
Lillian Ramberg, Minneapolis Washburn: Seattle U.
Grace Summerbell, Andover: Sioux Falls
TENNIS • GIRLS
Audrey Hanson, Hutchinson: Sioux Falls
Debbie Ogdahl, Champlin Park: Winona State
TRACK AND FIELD • BOYS
Blake Aller, Litchfield: South Dakota State
Tate Bloch, Eden Prairie: Wisconsin
Tait Christensen, Litchfield: South Dakota State
Jake Heimkes, Eden Prairie: Minnesota Duluth
Blake Koenen, Eagan: South Dakota State
Hack Markstrom, Mound Westonka: Kansas
Soel Riser, Stillwater: MSU Mankato
Ayden Smith, Monticello: Augustana
TRACK AND FIELD • GIRLS
Neveah Coffer, Spring Lake Park: MSU Moorhead
Brooke Hohenecker, Providence Academy: St. Thomas
Malaya James, Spring Lake Park: Concordia (St. Paul)
Madeline Kaufman, Eden Prairie: Dartmouth
Madeline Lage, Waconia: Creighton
Tori Stepka, Park of Cottage Grove: Mary
Anya Williams, Stillwater: North Dakota
VOLLEYBALL
Maddy Dombeck, Farmington: North Dakota State
Zofia Keogh, Eden Prairie: Franklin Pierce
WRESTLING • BOYS
Edon Davis, Farmington: MSU Moorhead
Cole Han-Lindemeyer, Farmington: Stanford
Mitch Knight, Champlin Park: MSU Moorhead
Quin Morgan, Mounds View: South Dakota State
Maverick Mueller, Waconia: Mary
Jack Nelson, Mound Westonka: Minnesota