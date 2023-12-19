This is a list of known college commitments by Minnesota high school football players headed into Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for NCAA Division I and II players. It also includes players who are preferred walk-ons and don't sign letters of intent and players from Ivy League and Pioneer League schools who do not receive athletic scholarships.

Name, school, position: College

Jide Abasiri, Prior Lake, DL: Southern Cal

Tait Anderberg, Lakeville North, OL: Minnesota Duluth

Kene Anene, East Ridge, OL: Kansas

Wyatt Bell, Rogers, OL: North Dakota

Zach Bentler, Two Harbors, DL: Minnesota Duluth

Charlie Bern, East Ridge, TE/RB: St. Thomas

Dane Boreen, Blake, DL: Princeton

Hayden Broich, Eden Prairie, OL: Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Mason Carrier, Detroit Lakes, LB: Minnesota

Langden College, Armstrong, DE/LB: North Dakota

KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman, WR: Iowa State

Wyatt Gilmore, Rogers, DL/LB/TE: Oklahoma

Evan Hatton, Mounds View, LB: South Dakota School of Mines

Ben Hoiland, Mounds View, K/P: St. Thomas

Aiden Horel, Prior Lake, OL: St. Thomas

Ray James, DeLaSalle, LB: North Dakota State

Roman Johnson, Minnetonka, RB: St. Thomas

Nick Joseph, Champlin Park, DL: Drake

Hunter Kallstrom, Kerkhoven, DL: Wyoming

Brycen Lotz, Braham, OL: Wyoming

Sam Macy, Chanhassen, LB: Minnesota

Emerson Mandell, Irondale, OL: Wisconsin

Greg Meidl, Mankato West, OL: Army

Antonio Menard, Lakeville North, DL/LB: Air Force

Max Mogelson, Two Rivers, DL: UNLV

Tyler Nystrom, Mounds View, WR: Wyoming

Wyatt Osterbauer, Buffalo, Edge/TE: North Dakota State

Adrian Onyiego, Rogers, LB/DE: Wyoming

Trent Page, Minnehaha Academy, Edge: Yale

Koi Perich, Esko, S: Minnesota

Trenton Radloff, Wayzata, LB/RB: Drake

Kyan Rauk, Northfield, OL/DL: South Dakota State

Zashon Rich, Minneapolis North, CB: Kansas State

Bryce Rosewicz, Stillwater, DL: Southwest Minnesota State

Luke Ryerse, East Ridge, P: Alabama (also will play baseball)

Mo Saine, Eden Prairie, DL: Minnesota

Will Sather, Eden Prairie, C: Princeton

Tanner Schmidt, Stillwater, WR: Minnesota Duluth

Simon Seidl, Hill-Murray, WR/DB: Minnesota

Ethan Sims, Eden Prairie, OL: St. Thomas

Jalen Smith, Mankato West, WR: Minnesota

Milos Spasojevic, Minnetonka, QB: Wisconsin

Will Steil, Rocori, S: North Dakota State

Caleb Thinesen, Dassel-Cokato, QB: Bemidji State

Zach Vanderpool, Byron, DL: North Dakota State

Hayden Venenga, Willmar, OL: South Dakota State

William Washington, Apple Valley, CB: North Dakota State

Maxwell Woods, Chanhassen, RB: South Dakota State

Prominent undecided players

Lucas Caron, Bemidji, OL, 6-5, 225

D'Mario Davenport, Andover, RB, 5-8, 160

Isaac Davis, Park Center, S, 6-0, 195

Luke Dehnicke, Andover, DB, 6-5, 205

Terae Dunn, Eden Prairie, CB, 5-11, 175

Obe Eyafe, Andover, S, 6-2, 190

Monte Gillman, Dassel-Cokato: RB, 5-7, 165

Savion Hart, St. Thomas Academy, RB, 5-9, 180

Dominic Heim, Eden Prairie, LB, 5-11, 219

Juriad Hughes, Irondale, WR, 6-0, 170

Anton Kadlec, Hutchinson, OL, 6-3, 305

Owen Kemper, Edina, DB, 6-1, 185

Braedyn Male, Esko, DL, 6-5, 230

Adam Molitor, Totino-Grace, TE, 6-7, 225

Seth Newbern, Robbinsdale Armstrong, 6-1, 180

Will Peroutka, Rosemount, S, 6-0, 180

Mark Rendl, Forest Lake, LB, 6-3, 225

Tyler Smith, Chanhassen, DB, 6-1, 185

Tanner Zolnosky, East Ridge, QB, 6-0, 185