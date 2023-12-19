This is a list of known college commitments by Minnesota high school football players headed into Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for NCAA Division I and II players. It also includes players who are preferred walk-ons and don't sign letters of intent and players from Ivy League and Pioneer League schools who do not receive athletic scholarships.
Name, school, position: College
Jide Abasiri, Prior Lake, DL: Southern Cal
Tait Anderberg, Lakeville North, OL: Minnesota Duluth
Kene Anene, East Ridge, OL: Kansas
Wyatt Bell, Rogers, OL: North Dakota
Zach Bentler, Two Harbors, DL: Minnesota Duluth
Charlie Bern, East Ridge, TE/RB: St. Thomas
Dane Boreen, Blake, DL: Princeton
Hayden Broich, Eden Prairie, OL: Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Mason Carrier, Detroit Lakes, LB: Minnesota
Langden College, Armstrong, DE/LB: North Dakota
KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman, WR: Iowa State
Wyatt Gilmore, Rogers, DL/LB/TE: Oklahoma
Evan Hatton, Mounds View, LB: South Dakota School of Mines
Ben Hoiland, Mounds View, K/P: St. Thomas
Aiden Horel, Prior Lake, OL: St. Thomas
Ray James, DeLaSalle, LB: North Dakota State
Roman Johnson, Minnetonka, RB: St. Thomas
Nick Joseph, Champlin Park, DL: Drake
Hunter Kallstrom, Kerkhoven, DL: Wyoming
Brycen Lotz, Braham, OL: Wyoming
Sam Macy, Chanhassen, LB: Minnesota
Emerson Mandell, Irondale, OL: Wisconsin
Greg Meidl, Mankato West, OL: Army
Antonio Menard, Lakeville North, DL/LB: Air Force
Max Mogelson, Two Rivers, DL: UNLV
Tyler Nystrom, Mounds View, WR: Wyoming
Wyatt Osterbauer, Buffalo, Edge/TE: North Dakota State
Adrian Onyiego, Rogers, LB/DE: Wyoming
Trent Page, Minnehaha Academy, Edge: Yale
Koi Perich, Esko, S: Minnesota
Trenton Radloff, Wayzata, LB/RB: Drake
Kyan Rauk, Northfield, OL/DL: South Dakota State
Zashon Rich, Minneapolis North, CB: Kansas State
Bryce Rosewicz, Stillwater, DL: Southwest Minnesota State
Luke Ryerse, East Ridge, P: Alabama (also will play baseball)
Mo Saine, Eden Prairie, DL: Minnesota
Will Sather, Eden Prairie, C: Princeton
Tanner Schmidt, Stillwater, WR: Minnesota Duluth
Simon Seidl, Hill-Murray, WR/DB: Minnesota
Ethan Sims, Eden Prairie, OL: St. Thomas
Jalen Smith, Mankato West, WR: Minnesota
Milos Spasojevic, Minnetonka, QB: Wisconsin
Will Steil, Rocori, S: North Dakota State
Caleb Thinesen, Dassel-Cokato, QB: Bemidji State
Zach Vanderpool, Byron, DL: North Dakota State
Hayden Venenga, Willmar, OL: South Dakota State
William Washington, Apple Valley, CB: North Dakota State
Maxwell Woods, Chanhassen, RB: South Dakota State
Prominent undecided players
Lucas Caron, Bemidji, OL, 6-5, 225
D'Mario Davenport, Andover, RB, 5-8, 160
Isaac Davis, Park Center, S, 6-0, 195
Luke Dehnicke, Andover, DB, 6-5, 205
Terae Dunn, Eden Prairie, CB, 5-11, 175
Obe Eyafe, Andover, S, 6-2, 190
Monte Gillman, Dassel-Cokato: RB, 5-7, 165
Savion Hart, St. Thomas Academy, RB, 5-9, 180
Dominic Heim, Eden Prairie, LB, 5-11, 219
Juriad Hughes, Irondale, WR, 6-0, 170
Anton Kadlec, Hutchinson, OL, 6-3, 305
Owen Kemper, Edina, DB, 6-1, 185
Braedyn Male, Esko, DL, 6-5, 230
Adam Molitor, Totino-Grace, TE, 6-7, 225
Seth Newbern, Robbinsdale Armstrong, 6-1, 180
Will Peroutka, Rosemount, S, 6-0, 180
Mark Rendl, Forest Lake, LB, 6-3, 225
Tyler Smith, Chanhassen, DB, 6-1, 185
Tanner Zolnosky, East Ridge, QB, 6-0, 185