The Gophers football team has 19 high school players in its 2024 recruiting class who are expected to sign national letters-of-intent on Wednesday, the start of the three-day early signing period. In addition, five college transfers have committed to the program. Here is a look at the 24-player class (players ranked by star grade according to the 247Sports composite ratings and include position, height and weight):

Koi Perich, S

Ht./Wt./Stars: 6-1, 195, 4

From Lincoln Secondary, Esko, Minn. This has come down to the wire. The top-ranked recruit in Minnesota received heavy late interest from Ohio State after giving a verbal commitment to the Gophers in April. Freakish athlete amassed 27 TDs in 2023, including five on defense.

Nathan Roy, OL

Ht./Wt./Stars: 6-5, 275, 4

From Mukwonago, Wis. The top-ranked player in Wisconsin is crossing the border to play for the Gophers. The multi-sport athlete can play either guard or tackle, and his offer list included Michigan State, UCLA, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Riley Sunram, DL

Ht./Wt./Stars: 6-4, 295, 4

From Kindred, N.D. North Dakota's top-ranked player received offers from Nebraska, Miami (Fla.), Missouri, Kansas and Kansas State. Played on both sides of the ball in high school but projects as a defensive tackle.

Mason Carrier, LB

Ht./Wt./Stars: 6-2, 225, 3

From Detroit Lakes, Minn. Intense competitor is the sixth-ranked player in Minnesota and amassed 137 tackles and 17 tackles for loss over the past two seasons. Fiercely loyal to the Gophers, posting on the X platform that he'd rather make a better team than find a better team.

Drake Lindsey, QB

Ht./Wt./Stars: 6-5, 220, 3

From Fayetteville, Ark. Highly productive quarterback led Fayetteville to an undefeated season and Class 7A state championship, earning title game MVP honors. Passed for 3,916 yards and 52 TDs with two interceptions this season.

Julian Johnson, TE

Ht./Wt./Stars: 6-5, 210, 3

From Waubonsie Valley High School, Aurora, Ill. Boston College, Indiana, Iowa and Missouri were among the schools that offered Johnson a scholarship. Caught 25 passes for 326 yards this season.

Brett Carroll, OL

Ht./Wt./Stars: 6-4½, 285, 3

Olathe (Kan.) East High School. Like Roy and Sunram, received an invitation to the All-America Bowl. The Gophers beat out Oklahoma State, Illinois and Texas Tech, among others, to land Carroll.

Mike Gerald, CB

Ht./Wt./Stars: 5-11, 170, 3

From Morton Ranch High School, Katy, Texas. Has 11.14-second speed in the 100-meter dash and also played quarterback, collecting 1,599 total yards. Army, Air Force and Houston were among his offers.

Zahir Rainer, S

Ht./Wt./Stars: 5-10, 185, 3

From Trinity Episcopal School, Richmond, Va. Son of former NFL linebacker Wali Rainer had 54 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception in 2023. Received interest from Virginia Tech, Stanford and North Carolina, among others.

Jacob Simpson, TE

Ht./Wt./Stars: 6-5, 220, 3

From Johnston, Iowa. Productive tight end caught 40 passes for 678 yards and 10 TDs as a senior and had 1,637 receiving yards and 19 TDs in three seasons. Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois and Louisville were among those who offered.

Jaydon Wright, RB

Ht./Wt./Stars: 5-10, 220, 3

From Bishop McNamara High School, Kankakee, Ill. Powerful runner is the 31st-ranked recruit in Illinois. Received offers from Illinois, West Virginia and Purdue, among others.

Simon Seidl, CB

Ht./Wt./Stars: 5-11, 170, 3

From Hill-Murray School. Versatile athlete who also plays hockey and runs track for the Pioneers. The sixth-ranked player in Minnesota for the 2024 class also received offer from Wyoming.

Mo Saine, DL

Ht./Wt./Stars: 6-4, 260, 3

From Eden Prairie. Eighth-ranked player in Minnesota had 36 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack in 2023. His offers included Army, Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State.

Jalen Smith, WR

Ht./Wt./Stars: 6-0, 185, 3

From Mankato West High School. Surpassed 40 receptions and 550 receiving yards with nine TDs for the Scarlets. Ninth-ranked Minnesotan in 2024 class had offers from Iowa State, Kent State and North Dakota State.

Sam Macy, LB

Ht./Wt./Stars: 6-4, 220, 3

From Chanhassen. Made 50 tackles, five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks for undefeated Storm. Lanky athlete also had offers from Air Force, Army and Navy.

Jaylin Hicks, Edge

Ht./Wt./Stars: 6-3, 250, 3

From Iona Prep, New Rochelle, N.Y. Missed five weeks of the season because of an ankle injury. Finished with 26 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Boston College, Penn State and Syracuse were among teams that extended offers.

Samuel Madu, CB

Ht./Wt./Stars: 6-1, 170, 3

From Archbishop Stepinac, White Plains, N.Y. Gophers beat out Michigan State, Penn State and Purdue to land Madu. Finished season with 53 tackles and 19 pass breakups.

Ohifame Ijeboi, RB

Ht./Wt./Stars: 6-0, 190, 3

From William Penn Charter, Philadelphia. Committed to Gophers in June, one day after visiting Nebraska. Rushed for 1,075 yards and scored 15 TDs in 8½ games in 2023.

Dallas Sims, WR

Ht./Wt./Stars: 6-2½, 195, 3

From Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International. Winnipeg native caught 24 passes for 430 yards and three TDs in 2023. Received offers from Purdue and Charlotte, among others.

TRANSFERS

Max Brosmer, QB

Ht./Wt./Previous school: 6-2, 195, New Hampshire

From Roswell, Ga. Brosmer is a three-year starter at UNH who completed 64% of his passes, throwing for 3,464 yards and 29 TDs in 11 games. He's a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top player in FCS.

Logan Fife, QB

Ht./Wt./Previous school: 6-0, 205, Fresno State

From Tracy, Calif. Fife spent the past two seasons as the backup QB for the Bulldogs, starting five games. He completed 52 of 91 passes for 642 yards and three TDs with two interceptions this season.

Jaionte McMillan, DB

Ht./Wt./Previous school: 5-11, 190, TCU

From Conyers, Ga. McMillan appeared in 26 games over the past two seasons, seeing most of his action on special teams.

Ethan Robinson, CB

Ht./Wt./Previous school: 6-0, 185, Bucknell

From New Rochelle, N.Y. Robinson earned first-team All-Patriot League honors this season. Had 50 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

Eddy Toussom, Edge

Ht./Wt./Previous school: 6-4, 140, Navarro (Texas) College

From Waller, Texas. A rare junior college recruit in the transfer portal era, Toussom had 57 tackles and eight sacks in 2023. Received offers from Alabama Birmingham, New Mexico State and Massachusetts.