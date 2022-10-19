Here's how the Timberwolves are viewed in national power rankings:

NBA.com, 14th: With [Rudy] Gobert on the floor, [Karl-Anthony] Towns will need to be able to defend the perimeter. On offense, Towns likes to trail the break and drive past his man, which might be a little more difficult against opposing forwards than it is against centers.

CBSSports.com, 11th: No matter how you feel about the assets the Wolves gave up, they should be a better team for the foreseeable future.

ESPN.com, 12th: There will be few more intriguing teams to watch than Minnesota — a sentence that has rarely been said throughout the franchise's 30-plus years.

BleacherReport.com, 12th: Timberwolves have a real shot at a top-10 D … and could be top-10 on the other end, too. If they pull that off, they will probably escape the play-in tournament.

USA Today, 11th: Many are curious to see how it all comes together with Rudy Gobert in the picture, but the team seemingly got better and has arguably its best roster in quite some time.

Consensus Vegas odds to win NBA title, 14th: +3300 (if you bet $100 and the Wolves win the title, you'd win $3300).