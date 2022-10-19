7 p.m. vs. Oklahoma City at Target Center

TV, radio: BSN, 830-AM

Timberwolves update: Back at practice Tuesday after missing the final preseason game because of a shoulder injury, backup point guard Jordan McLaughlin should be good to go. The Wolves open the season with two of their first three games against OKC, a team that finished last season with a 24-58 record, fourth worst in the NBA. The Wolves went 4-0 vs. the Thunder last season, winning those four games by an average of 26.3 points. Minnesota is 24-9 as a franchise in home openers.

Thunder update: The rebuild continues under coach Mark Daigneault last season and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season. This is a team loaded with young talent, with last year's leading scorer PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.5 ppg, 5.9 apg), F Lu Dort (17.2 ppg) and G Josh Giddey back along with a rookie class that included three lottery picks in former Minnehaha Academy star Chet Holmgren (second), Ousmane Dieng (11th) and Jalen Williams (12th). But when Holmgren hurt his right foot over the summer and was lost for the season, the Thunder's rebuilding plan likely slowed down. Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) didn't play in the preseason, but he and Dort (concussion) are expected to play Wednesday.