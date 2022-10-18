New-look Wolves
The trade for three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert vastly reshaped the Wolves before this season. Here's the roster as the regular season begins Wednesday night at Target Center against Oklahoma City, with position, age, height and college/home country:
- Kyle Anderson, F, 29, 6-9, UCLA
- Anthony Edwards, G, 21, 6-4, Georgia
- Bryn Forbes, G, 29, 6-2, Michigan State
- Luka Garza, C, 23, 6-10, Iowa
- Rudy Gobert, C, 30, 7-1, France
- Nathan Knight, F, 25, 6-10, William & Mary
- Jaden McDaniels, F, 22, 6-9, Washington
- Jordan McLaughlin, G, 26, 5-11, USC
- Josh Minott, F, 20, 6-8, Memphis
- Wendell Moore Jr., F, 21, 6-5, Duke
- Jaylen Nowell, G, 23, 6-4, Washington
- Eric Paschall, F, 25, 6-6, Villanova
- Taurean Prince, F, 28, 6-6, Baylor
- Naz Reid, C, 23, 6-9, LSU
- Austin Rivers, G, 30, 6-4, Duke
- D'Angelo Russell, G, 26, 6-4, Ohio State
- Karl-Anthony Towns, C, 26, 6-11, Kentucky