A Minneapolis man wanted in connection with a Brooklyn Park homicide from more than 1 1⁄ 2 years ago has been arrested more than 1,000 miles away in a Virginia residence where several guns and ammunition were seized, officials said.

Benjamin P. Richardson III, 25, was arrested without incident in the Lynchburg suburb of Forest and booked into jail shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office said.

Richardson remains jailed Thursday awaiting extradition back to the Twin Cities. Brooklyn Park police have yet to say which killing is associated with this suspect.

A charge of second-degree murder has been filed against Richardson in connection with the killing of 22-year-old Alameen Allah Shabazz, but a judge ordered it sealed from public view as the pursuit of Richardson continued, said Police Inspector Elliot Faust.

Shabazz, of Robbinsdale, was walking into the Nice Family African Market in the 7400 block of N. Regent Avenue on June 22, 2021, when a man sitting in a vehicle opened fire, police said.

Witnesses told police that Shabazz got into his own vehicle, which was being driven by his girlfriend. Officers found the car and saw him unconscious and suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he died in the emergency room.

Shabazz's mother, Christina Flowers, said on a GoFundMe page that she established to help with funeral expenses that her son left behind a boy who was born premature.

"Because of his father's tragic murder due to gun violence, Adonis will now go through life without his dad," she wrote.

Brooklyn Park police notified law enforcement in Bedford County that Richardson was possibly at an apartment complex in Forest. Investigators and a tactical response team confirmed he was at the complex and arrested him.

"Several firearms, ammunition and data storing devices were seized as a result of the search of the residence," the Bedford County Sheriff's Office said in a statement announcing the arrest.