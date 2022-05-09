A multi-agency search is underway Monday in Minneapolis near the Mississippi River for a 19-year-old University of Minnesota student who has not been seen since Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Austin Ray Retterath was last known to be outside in the area of East River Road and E. Franklin Avenue, according to a public alert issued by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Campus police are "working in collaboration with Hennepin County and BCA on the search, which is continuing today," university spokesman Jake Ricker said late Monday morning.

"They're continuing to search in and around the river near the spot where this individual was last seen," Ricker added.

Retterath, whose family is from Woodbury, is described as white, about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, with blond hair. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, dark shorts and white shoes, the BCA said.

Law enforcement has yet to specify a time when Retterath was last seen or whether he was with other people.

Anyone with information about Retterath's whereabouts is urged to contact campus police at 612-624-2677.

Retterath's Instagram account lists him as being in the U's Class of 2025. In fall 2021, he was among the students who made the dean's list in the College of Science and Engineering.