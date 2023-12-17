More than 1 million travelers have used a rideshare service after arriving at Terminal 1 at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in the past year.

That's about 2,900 rides a day provided by drivers working for Uber, Lyft and other app-based rides, according to the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which owns and runs the airport.

To meet demand and and provide more room for drivers, the MAC has moved the pick-up zone down one level to the Terminal 1 Ground Transportation Center. The new location on level 1 of the Green and Gold parking ramps will allow space for nearly 50 vehicles, double from its previous location.

Passengers meeting their rideshare driver at the Ground Transportation Center will be directed to one of three zones, A, B or C on the west side of the center. Customers who are meeting regional or hotel shuttles, limousines, taxis or vans serving the Quick Ride ramp, the airport's value-priced on-site parking area, will find their rides on the east side of the center.

"All customers will get directions on where to meet their Uber or Lyft drivers through their phone app," said Scott Skramstad, the MAC's director of terminal and land-side operations. "The expanded pick-up area also provides for angled loading spaces and one-way pull through lanes that will provide a more efficient experience for drivers and customers."

Relocating the rideshare pick-up zone at Terminal 1 is part of a series of operational enhancements that will improve the ground transportation experience for passengers, the MAC says.

"Every airport experience begins or ends with ground transportation," said Brian Ryks, CEO of the MAC. "These improvements allow us to offer more convenience and service for thousands of rideshare travelers every day. The spacious Ground Transportation Center lobby offers more seating and a fully covered pick-up area that removes the impact of weather when passengers load into vehicles."

The MAC did not make any rideshare changes at Terminal 2, home of Sun Country Airlines.

MVTA goes to MSP

In other news, residents in the south and southwest metro can take Minnesota Valley Transit Authority (MVTA) Route 495 to the airport. The new service runs seven days a week from the Marschall Road Transit Station in Shakopee with stops in downtown Savage, the Burnsville Transit Station and Mall of America before arriving at the airport.

Buses arrive at Terminal 1's Silver Ramp every two hours: 6:33 a.m., 8:33 a.m., 10:33 a.m., 12:33 p.m., 2:33 p.m. 4:33 p.m., 6:37 p.m., 8:33 p.m., 10:33 p.m. and 12:33 a.m. Return trips from the airport also run every two hours beginning at 6:33 a.m. until 10:33 p.m.

The standard rush hour fares of $3.25 and non-rush hour fares of $2.50 apply.

"The new airport service on Route 495 will give our customers a reliable, economical way to get to the airport for their flights," said MVTA Chief Development Officer Matt Fyten.