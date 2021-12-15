Jangling Cajun rhythms and giant sandwiches greeted Edina shoppers in the Nolan Mains shopping and apartment complex with the opening of Mr. Paul's Po'Boys and Jams. The midday sandwich shop is the work of Tommy Begnaud, Carrie Erickson and Nick Kosevich — the same crew who opened the similarly named supper club earlier this month.

The long, slim shop at 3917 Market St. is outfitted with an electric pink wallpaper adorned with partying crawdads and canvas prints of sideshow circus performers, art collected by Begnaud's grandfather, the eponymous Mr. Paul.

On the menu are sandwiches built inside French baguettes the size of a man's forearm brought in from St. Paul's Trung Nam bakery. Fillings run the gamut from classic crawfish and oysters breaded in a snappy cornmeal crust to meaty muffulettas and peanut butter and jelly. There's also a handful of New Orleans-inspired sides, snacks and desserts.

Beverages from Kosevich's bar team include a couple of nonalcoholic slushies: a peach tea that's blended with root beer bitters and a strawberry margarita. Both can be spiked with a spirit of choice. There's also an Irish coffee that is decidedly adult in alcohol content and served in a branded cup that would be carried to go if served in NOLA proper.

Open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tue.-Sun., mrpaulssupperclub.com.