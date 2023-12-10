Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The postseason awards keep coming for Chanhassen senior running back/defensive back Maxwell Woods.

Woods, who helped the Storm to the Class 5A state championship, was honored Sunday as Mr. Football 2023 by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA).

Woods was also the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year and the Associated Press Player of the Year. He compiled 2,099 yards of total offense (1,844 rushing, 255 receiving) and scored 22 touchdowns from scrimmage this fall. He also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. On defense, Woods, often assigned to shut down the opponent's top receiver, made 33 tackles, forced four fumbles and had 10 pass breakups.

He finished his high school career with more than 4,000 yards from scrimmage (3,700 rushing) and 47 touchdowns. He is committed to North Dakota State.

The Mr. Football award, presented since 2004, goes to the state's top senior player.