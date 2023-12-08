Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Maxwell Woods, the dynamic athlete who led Chanhassen to the Class 5A football championship this fall, is the Associated Press Player of the Year for 2023.

Woods rushed for 1,848 yards and 27 touchdown this season. Two of those touchdowns and 219 of those yards came in Chanhassen's 34-31 overtime victory over St. Thomas Academy in the Class 5A Prep Bowl.

Woods, who was the Star Tribune's Metro Player of the Year, also stood out as a cornerback and as a kick returner. He has committed to North Dakota State.

The all-state backfield includes no Class 6A players. Woods is joined at running back by St. Thomas Academy's Savion Hart, who rushed for 2,655 yards and scored 40 touchdowns this season. Ryan Meagher of 1A champion Minneota is the third first-team running back, and the all-state quarterback is Ayden Helder, who led Stewartville to the 3A state championship.

The 2023 Associated Press all-state football team, as voted on by statewide media:

Player of the Year

Maxwell Woods, RB, Chanhassen

First team

QB — Ayden Helder, Stewartville

RB — Maxwell Woods, Chanhassen

RB — Savion Hart, St. Thomas Academy

RB — Ryan Meagher, Minneota

WR/TE — KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman, Coon Rapids

WR/TE — Carter Holcomb, Rochester Mayo

WR/TE — Cameron Begalle, Andover

OL — Emerson Mandell, Irondale

OL — Will Sather, Eden Prairie

OL — Anton Kedlec, Hutchinson

OL — Wyatt Bell, Rogers

OL — Hayden Broich, Eden Prairie

DL — Wyatt Gilmore, Rogers

DL — Jide Abisari, Prior Lake

DL — Antonio Menard, Lakeville North

DL — Mo Saine, Eden Prairie

LB — Mark Rendl, Forest Lake

LB — Evan Hatton, Mounds View

LB — Mason Carrier, Detroit Lakes

LB — Sam Macy, Chanhassen

DB — Koi Perich, Esko

DB — Owen Kemper, Edina

DB — Luke Dehnicke, Andover

DB — Zashon Rich, Minneapolis North

Kicker/punter — Luke Ryerse, East Ridge

All-purpose — D'Mario Davenport, Andover

Second team

QB — Tanner Zolnosky, East Ridge

RB — Charles Langama, Maple Grove

RB — Beau Wiersma, Kingsland

RB — John Warpinski, Edina

WR/TE — Tanner Schmidt, Stillwater

WR/TE — Jalen Smith, Mankato West

WR/TE (tie) — Carter Olson, Springfield

WR/TE (tie) — Jake Schultz, Delano

OL — Tait Anderberg, Lakeville North

OL — Aiden Horel, Prior Lake

OL — Joe Duerr, St. Michael-Albertville

OL — Brycen Lotz, Braham

OL — Azrie Yeager, Minneapolis North

DL — Marcus Whiting, Centennial

DL — Howie Johnson, Forest Lake

DL — Max Mogelson, Two Rivers

DL (tie) — Anaise Dotson, Minneapolis North

DL (tie) — Parker Johnson, Kingsland

LB — Dominic Heim, Eden Prairie

LB — Matthew Heinen, Champlin Park

LB — Wyatt Osterbauer, Buffalo

LB — Kaleb Weikel, Andover

DB — Will Steil, Rocori

DB — Terae Dunn, Eden Prairie

DB — Will Peroutka, Rosemount

DB — Simon Seidl, Hill-Murray

Kicker/punter — Daniel Jackson, Alexandria

All-purpose — Ray James, DeLaSalle

Past Players of the Year

2022 — Carson Hansen, RB, Lakeville South

2021 — Emmett Johnson, RB, Holy Angels

2020 — Trey Feeney, QB, Moorhead

2019 — Jalen Suggs, QB, SMB

2018 — Jason Williamson, RB, Owatonna

2017 — Owen King, QB, Caledonia

2016 — Noah Carlson, RB, Rushford-Peterson

2015 — J.D. Spielman, RB, Eden Prairie

2014 — Ryan Schlichte, QB, Mankato West

2013 — Jacques Perra, QB, Roseville

2012 — Bridgeport Tusler, RB, Osseo

2011 — Philip Nelson, QB, Mankato West

2010 — Reggie Gandy, RB, DeLaSalle

2009 — Seantrel Henderson, OL, Cretin-Derham Hall

2008 — James Peterson, QB, Blaine

2007 — Michael Floyd, WR, Cretin-Derham Hall

2006 — Michael Floyd, WR, Cretin-Derham Hall

2005 — Jake Machacek, RB, Eastview

2004 — Nick Mertens, QB, East Grand Forks

2003 — Nathan Swift, RB, Hutchinson

2002 — John Majeski, RB, Hastings

2001 — Tyler Evans, RB, McLeod West

2000 — Joe Mauer, QB, Cretin-Derham Hall

1999 — Dominique Sims, DB, DeLaSalle

1998 — Thomas Tapeh, RB, St. Paul Johnson

1997 — Ryan Iversen, LB, Eden Prairie

1996 — Brian Day, RB, Brainerd

1995 — Kirk Midthun, QB, Triton