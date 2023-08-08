Hollywood titan James Cameron may be quietly scouting out movie locations in northern Minnesota.

The three-time Oscar winning director of "Avatar" and "Titanic" was spotted at Boat Club Restaurant in Duluth, according to the restaurant's owner Jason Vincent. Vincent didn't meet the director, but was given a heads up by one of his servers on Sunday.

"My server came up to me and said, 'You're not going to believe this — James Cameron is dining at table 13.' I didn't believe her," he said in a message to the Star Tribune. "So I went to look, and yep, it was James Cameron!"

In classic Minnesota fashion, Vincent said he wanted to be respectful and didn't want to interrupt Cameron's dining experience.

"I always think it's best not to make a big scene," he said. "I have found celebrities are much more appreciative when their dining experience isn't made into a huge production."

However, Vincent was told why Cameron was in town: to visit his friend Jessica Lange (who is native to Cloquet) and to check out possible movie locations.

Vincent took to social media after Cameron's appearance, posting on Facebook: "Add another name to the list of celebrity Boat Club Restaurant diners…. James Cameron dined with us tonight!...He loved our clam chowder and said it was the best he's had since Sundance."

Jessica Lange is known as one of Minnesota's greatest actors and has two Oscars, three Emmys, five Golden Globes and a 2016 Tony for "Long Day's Journey Into the Night." Lange is also starring in the film version of "Long Day's Journey Into Night" which is coming out later this year.

Cameron just one of a handful of celebrities who have been spotted in the state this summer. Just last week, Lady Gaga dined at Lurcat and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were seen at a Caribou drive-thru in Fergus Falls, according to Bringmethenews.

Editor Chris Hewitt contributed to this this story.