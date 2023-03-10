DULUTH — The discovery of Indigenous remains has stalled work on part of the $435 million Twin Ports Interchange project in the Lincoln Park Neighborhood.

A spokesperson for the Duluth Police Department said that officers responded to a Feb. 14 call to the site at N. 22nd Avenue W. and W. 1st Street for a possible human bone. An archeologist at the scene when they got there described it as a partial jaw bone, according to Mattie Hjelseth, public information director for the Duluth Police Department.

Work on the Minnesota Department of Transportation project to reconstruct the Interstate 35, Interstate 535 and Hwy. 53 interchange — which has been known as the "Can of Worms" — began in 2021 and is expected to last into 2025.

MnDOT spokeswoman Pippi Mayfield confirmed that work has for now stopped in the area where the remains were found.

Linda LeGarde Grover, a member of the Bois Forte Band of Ojibwe, has ties to this neighborhood dating back to her great-great grandparents. The author and professor emeritus from the University of Minnesota Duluth wrote about the area in her 2021 collection of short stories "Gichigami Hearts."

She is not surprised that the remains were found in this spot — but it doesn't necessarily mean it was a large grave site. This wasn't a large village, pre development, but there were definitely people living here before the settlers.

"When people died long ago, they were not necessarily placed in a particular burial ground or cemetery," she said. "It could be that this is a site where a number of people's bodies were buried."