Blaine is putting the final touches on a new entertainment district that would also serve as a gathering spot for residents and visitors. Construction could start as early as this summer.

Last week, plans were released for the development across from the National Sports Center. They city will hold an open house at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall to show off designs and answer questions about the $500 to $750 million venture.

A development team led by Elevage and Bader plans to build a 3,500-seat outdoor stadium; a field house with pickleball courts and a restaurant; an attraction similar to Top Golf in Brooklyn Center; two hotels, and a medical office on land north of the National Sports Center, where the city has been acquiring blighted industrial buildings for nearly a decade.

"The buildings are aging and are not what you want on the front doorstep of an attraction that draws 4 million visitors a year," said Blaine's Community Development Director Erik Thorvig. "We are creating an extremely unique development that does not exist in the metro area to be a destination. It will be a central gathering place with lots of different things to do, with a downtown walkability."

Nearly 400 market-rate apartments, public gathering areas and green space will be included in the parcel stretching from 105th Avenue NE. on the south, 109th Avenue NE. on the north and along portions of Nassau Street and Radisson Road.

Blaine is no stranger to hosting large events. In addition to scores of soccer tournaments and other weekly events held at the National Sports Center, the north metro suburb annually hosts the 3M Open Golf Championships. That sometimes puts a pinch on hotel rooms, which are in short supply in the city, said Sara Soli, chief marketing and communications officer for the National Sports Center.

"If there were a new hotel, they might stay closer," said Soli, noting that participating teams and spectators sometimes have to stay as far away as Bloomington.

At the very least, she said, the district would give fans and spectators a place nearby to hang out before and after games.

"It will be nice to have those opportunities next door," Soli said. "With those amenities nearby, we might attract more rental opportunities."

A minor league baseball team will be the primary tenant of the new stadium, but leaders are already talking about ways to use the facility year-round. Ideas include hosting concerts and inviting high school teams to use it for football, baseball and hockey games. There's also talk of possibly creating a winter lights festival similar to the Bentleyville holiday lights spectacle in Duluth.

"This will be a facility the community will get to use," Thorvig said.

Thorvig said Blaine has been eying redeveloping the land parcel for nearly 20 years, and that it became a top priority of the City Council three years ago. Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, Thorvig said.

"The Council believes this is something the residents want," he said.

Thorvig said no city tax dollars will go toward the project. The city could use tax abatement, tax increment financing or sell bonds to cover its portion, Thorvig said.

Construction will take several years, Thorvig said.

"We are excited about having business going in there," Soli said. "It will be a welcome addition to the community."



