Tuesday Snowfall

Officially 0.6" of snow fell Tuesday at the Twin Cities airport from the system that moved through the region, but heavier totals fell as you went north - particularly along portions of the North Shore. A foot of snow was reported near Hovland with 11" in Grand Portage.

_______________________________________________

Historical Probability Of A White Christmas

With the new 1991-2020 climatological data in place, the probability of a white Christmas map has been updated! Here's a look nationwide at that probability, and you can view an interactive map to see your local probability by clicking here. Remember a white Christmas is classified as there being at least 1" of snow on the ground. With the new climate data, the Twin Cities historically has a 74% chance of a white Christmas, increasing to 77% in St. Cloud and 92% in Duluth. Rochester has a 66% chance historically and Mankato has a 69% chance.

_______________________________________________

Thursday Weather Outlook

If your holiday travels start to take you out of town on Thursday, we currently have little to no concerns in the forecast. Some models are showing a very slight chance of a few snowflakes or freezing precipitation in the early morning hours, but most of the day should be dry and sunny. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid-20s with highs in the upper 30s.

There will be a better chance of snowflakes across northern Minnesota as we head through the morning and midday hours Thursday, with up to 2" possible in northwestern portions of the state. Sunnier skies are expected as you head south. Temperatures range from the 20s up north to the low 40s in southwestern Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Weather Forecast

Christmas Eve looks to be quiet in the Twin Cities as temperatures climb into the low 40s with partly cloudy skies. We will watch the chance of some wintry precipitation (snow or ice) across portions of northern Minnesota as a system passes just north of the border.

Temperatures will be chilly as Santa makes his rounds Friday Night, and as you wake up Saturday it'll range from below zero in northwestern Minnesota to the 20s in southeastern Minnesota.

For your Christmas Day, we are watching the potential of snow! A system looks to bring snow into western Minnesota by the midday hours, moving into the metro by the mid-afternoon timeframe. This snow will move out Saturday Night. Some models indicate the potential of at least 2" in some locations, but there is a lot of uncertainty in the overall precipitation forecast from this weekend into early next week so it'll be something to keep an eye on the next several days if you have travel plans over that timeframe.

_______________________________________________

Antidote to Winter Blues: Play Outside

By Paul Douglas

Winters are warming, but Minnesota's Frostbite Season is still intimidating to most of the planet. My new daughter in law grew up in New Mexico - she's moving here with our youngest son, who is giving her tips on appropriate winter gear.

Experts remind us to get outside as much as possible to beat the winter blues. Tuesday we checked out amazing holiday lights at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in fresh, 14-degree air. She was dressed for the weather and loved it. Well done Karla!

Thawing temperatures arrive today and Christmas Eve with a shot at a little ice this morning and 40 degrees Christmas Eve.

A coating of snow Saturday gives way to a more impressive system Sunday into Monday; maybe a few inches of snowy fun by Monday morning. A few more snow events are likely next week, and some models print out 10-20" of new snow for central and northern Minnesota by New Year's Day.

No, cold fronts have not been canceled. The first subzero lows of winter are possible by New Year's Eve at MSP. Bring it.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

THURSDAY: Early ice, then some sun. Wake up 22. High 37. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Passing rain shower, milder. Wake up 32. High 41. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind W 8-13 mph.

SATURDAY: Light PM show, coating possible. Wake up 18. High 24. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind N 7-12 mph.

SUNDAY: Heavier snow arrives late PM hours. Wake up 13. High 29. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind E 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Flurries taper, tumbling temperatures. Wake up 14. High 19. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind W 15-25 mph.

TUESDAY: Potential for more snow. Wake up 10. High 24. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind E 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Some sun, a fresh arctic breeze. Wake up 12. High 15. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 10-20 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

December 23rd

*Length Of Day: 8 hours, 46 minutes, and 21 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 7 seconds

*When Do We See 9 Hours Of Daylight: January 9th (9 hours, 0 minutes, 29 seconds)

*Latest Sunrises Before We Start Gaining Morning Light: 7:51 AM between December 30th and January 5th

*Next Sunset At/After 5 PM: January 17th (5:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

December 23rd

1996: Heavy snow accumulates across much of southern and central Minnesota. Snowfall totals included 6 to 8 inches across the Twin Cities metro area, 10 inches in Jordan, 8 inches at Cambridge, Forest Lake, Hutchinson and Montevideo, and 6 inches at St. Cloud, Glenwood and Redwood Falls.

1983: The Twin Cities experience a bitterly cold high of 17 degrees below zero.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

A mess of weather will continue out in the western United States as we head through Thursday with rain and snow and even a few thunderstorms. We will also be tracking some snow and mixed precipitation from northern Minnesota to the Great Lakes and into portions of the Northeast.

Several feet of snow are expected to accumulate through Christmas Eve across the Cascades, Sierra, and into the northern Rockies. Meanwhile, over 3" of rain could fall along portions of the West Coast and in the Sierra at lower elevations that don't change over to snow.

_______________________________________________

_______________________________________________

- D.J. Kayser

- D.J. Kayser