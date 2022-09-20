September Is Minnesota's Fog Season

Cooling Down Late Next Week

Here's the 850mb temp anomaly from Tuesday to Friday, which shows a very warm bubble of air in place across the Central US on Tuesday before a much cooler than average airmass arrives for the 2nd half of the week.

Extended Temperature Outlook

Here's the NBM extended temperature forecast for Minneapolis, which shows mild temps in place through Tuesday before the bottom falls out with highs only warming into the 60s. It also appears that we could see an extended period of cooler temps into the last week of September. Stay tuned!

Fall Color Update

It's that time of the year again for fall colors and the MN DNR has their fall color finder up and running. Much of the state is still color free, but there are a few colors popping up here and there.

Average Fall Color

The MN DNR has put together a nice graphic that shows typical dates for peak fall color. The northern par of the state starts to peak during the 2nd half of September into early October. Meanwhile, folks in the central part of the state and into the metro typically don't see peak color until the end of September into the middle part of October. It won't be long now - enjoy!

Average First Frost For MSP

Here's the 30 year average for the first frost in Minneapolis, which lands on October 13th. Last year (2021) the first frost was on October 23rd. If you look at the full MSP record, which dates back to 1873, the latest frost was November 18th back in 2016, while the earliest frost was September 3rd back in 1974.

First Measurable Snow at MSP

Here's the average first measurable snowfall (0.01") at MSP over the last 30 years, which lands on November 6th. Last year, MSP had its first measurable snow on November 13th. The last was on December 3rd back in 1928, while the earliest was September 24th in 1985.

Mix of Sunshine & Spotty T-Storms

Here's the weather outlook from AM Tuesday to AM Monday. Weather conditions should be fairly quiet over the next several days, but there is a slight chance of rain late week. Stay tuned.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation outlook shows areas of 0.25" to 0.50" rainfall potential over the next several days.

Minnesota Drought Update

Here's the latest drought update across Minnesota. As of September 13th, we still have a sliver of moderate and severe drought conditions stretching from the Twin Cities Metro to the Minnesota River Valley.

Weather Outlook on Tuesday

The weather outlook on Sunday shows lingering showers across the Arrowhead and into Wisconsin, while drier weather will be found a little farther west. Temps will warm into the 60s and 70s, which will be a little above average for mid September.

Weather Outlook Tuesday

The weather outlook for Minneapolis on Sunday shows lingering clouds through the first half of the day with temps warming into the mid 70s by the afternoon. Winds will be out of the WNW around 5mph-10mph.

More Humid Next Few Days

The extended weather outlook over the new days shows sticky dewpoints in the 60s through early next week. By Wednesday and Thursday, we'll not only see cooler temps, but dewpoints will start to drop as well!

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly forecast for Minneapolis on Sunday shows temps starting in the mid 60s in the morning with highs topping out in the mid 70s in the afternoon. Cloudier skies will linger during the first half of the day with more sunshine expected in the afternoon. WNW winds will gust to near 10mph-15mph through the day.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows readings running well above average by nearly +5F to +15F through Tuesday. A front moves through Wednesday with much cooler temps in place later in the week. In fact, highs in the 60s will be nearly -10F below average for a change.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days shows warm temperatures in place through Tuesday before a few t-showers and cooler temps move in later next week. Note that temps could dip into the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s by Thursday and Friday.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the ECMWF extended temperature outlook, readings will still be fairly mild through the first part of the week, but it'll cool down quite a bit as we approach the end of the week and end of the month.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows above average temps continuing across much of the southern and western US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows dry weather in place across much of the northern tier of the nation and the Central US.

Tracking Fiona

Tropical Alerts

Tracking Fiona

September Is Minnesota's Fog Season

By Paul Douglas

"The fog comes on little cat feet. It sits looking over harbor and city on silent haunches and then moves on" wrote Robert Frost, a gifted poet. Not a weather guy with a made-up name. Just to be clear.

September is fog season in Minnesota. Nights are as long as they were back in March, but summer moisture lingers, creating a weather recipe ripe for "lazy clouds". Clear skies and light winds allow the temperature to drop to the dew point, sparking cloud formation at ground-level.

One more surge of summer warmth sparks mid-80s today with a few scattered T-storms possible. A blustery northwest wind treats us to 60s Wednesday, and outer suburbs may awake to 40s Thursday and Friday morning. No frost yet, but I just lugged a few sweatshirts into my closet, just in case. Yes, our T-shirt days are numbered.

"Fiona" brought 90mph winds and 2-foot rains to Puerto Rico. ECMWF (which often does a better job with tropical systems) brings a major hurricane into the Gulf of Mexico late next week. We shall see.

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Warm sun, late thunder? Winds: S 7-12. High: 87.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies with dropping dewpoints. Winds: NW 10. Low: 59.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and gusty. Winds: NW 15-30. High: 67.

THURSDAY: Feels like fall. Intervals of sun. Winds: N 10-15. Wake-up: 51. High: 63.

FRIDAY: More clouds, few showers. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 48. High: 60.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and milder. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 53. High: 77.

SUNDAY: Windy with a passing shower. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 56. High: 66.

MONDAY: Sunny. A fine fall day. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 52. High: 69.

This Day in Weather History

September 20th

2001: 3/4 to 1 3/4 inch hail falls in Freeborn and Faribault counties.

1972: A downpour in Duluth produces 5 1/2 inches in ten hours.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

September 20th

Average High: 71F (Record: 91F set in 1895, 1908, 1931)

Average Low: 53F (Record: 28F set in 1962)

Record Rainfall: 3.28" set in 2018

Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1927

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 20th

Sunrise: 6:57am

Sunset: 7:14pm

Hours of Daylight: ~12 hours & 16 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes & 6 seconds

Daylight LOST since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 3 hour & 22 minutes

Moon Phase for September 20th at Midnight

1.4 Days After Last Quarter Moon

Widespread Records in the Central US Tuesday

Here's the high temperatures expected across the Central US on Tuesday. All the numbers that are boxed would be record highs for the day Tuesday, September 20th.

National High Temps Tuesday

The weather outlook on Tuesday shows well above average temperatures in place across the Central US, where record highs will be possible. Temps in Billings, MT will be quite a bit cooler behind a cool front that will bring much cooler readings to the Midwest for the 2nd half of the week.

National Weather Outlook Tuesday

Showers and storms will move into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, some of which could be strong to severe with locally heavy rain. Areas of rain will also move into California with high elevation rain & snow showers.

National Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook through Wednesday, which shows an area of widespread precipitation moving into the Western US. This will bring much needed rainfall to many locations.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, There will be areas of unsettled weather across the nation. Some of the heaviest precipitation will be in the Northeast and and also in the Desert Southwest.

Climate Stories

"Drought Causes Great Salt Lake to Dry Up and Release Arsenic Into the Air"

In Utah, the drying up of the Great Salt Lake is leading to horrible pollution as it is expelling dust with toxic chemicals like arsenic into the air. The Great Salt Lake is the largest saltwater lake in the Western Hemisphere and is drying up because of climate change along with water usage in the state. The water has dropped to the lowest point in history. When the water dries up, the leftover dried out lake bed can be blown with heavy wind and taken to nearby communities like Salt Lake City. Heavy metals like arsenic, as well as calcium and sulfur, are being released into the air. The Environmental Protection Agency says that breathing in arsenic can cause lung cancer, as well as skin, cardiovascular and neurological issues. Parts of the exposed lake bed are also contaminated with residue from copper and silver mining.

See more from One Green Planet HERE:

"The World Has a $1 Trillion La Nina Problem"

"Deadly floods in Pakistan. Scorching heat and wildfires in the US West. Torrential rains in Australia and Indonesia. A megadrought in Brazil and Argentina. As climate change pushes weather disasters to new extremes, it's La Nina, an atmospheric phenomenon, that has been the driver behind the chaos since mid-2020. And now the planet stands on the cusp of something that's only happened twice since 1950 – three years of La Nina. Another year of La Nina means the world is hurtling toward $1 trillion in weather-disaster damages by the time 2023 wraps up. The floods, droughts, storms and fires will destroy more homes, ruin more crops, further disrupt shipping, hobble energy supplies and, ultimately, end lives."

See more from Bloomberg HERE:

"Batten Down the Hatches: WMO Predicts First 'Triple-Dip' La Niña of the Century"

"The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is predicting that the current La Niña phase will likely continue for the next six months, making it a rare triple-year La Niña and the first of the century. "It is exceptional to have three consecutive years with a La Niña event," Professor Petteri Taalas, WMO Secretary-General, said in a statement. While both El Niño and La Niña phases are complicated weather patterns, in short, they refer to the rise and fall of temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean. The cooling phase is La Niña while the warming phase is El Niño. During an El Niño year, the warmest waters in the Pacific gather at the northern end of South America. These ocean temperature fluctuations drive global weather events."

See more from Inertia HERE:

