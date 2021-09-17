Introduction: Host Michael Rand declares there is a new contender this summer for most disappointing Minnesota team, which is hard to fathom considering how bad the Twins have been. But consider: After a 4-0 drubbing at Sporting KC on Wednesday, Minnesota United's season record stands at 8 wins, 8 losses and 7 draws. It doesn't get much more mediocre than that, and there's one more particularly alarming eight: The Loons, who had championship aspirations at the start of the year, are now in eighth place in the Western Conference — and only the top seven make the playoffs.

5:00: The Wolves introduced all of their offseason acquisitions to the media on Wednesday, with perhaps the most interesting voice coming from veteran guard Patrick Beverley. He has played in 59 career playoff games and he said accountability is the biggest thing the Wolves will need in order to succeed this season.

8:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joined Rand to talk about a number of subjects, including which NFC North team should be most alarmed about its Week 1 loss. Neal's answer: The Vikings, even though the Packers lost 38-3. Topics also covered: His upcoming weekend in Colorado and Arizona to cover the Gophers and Vikings; Joe Ryan's injury scare; and soccer Twitter.

27:00: Wild prospect Marco Rossi is back on the ice and feeling great after a scary year of COVID complications. That's great news for him — and the Wild, which will need all the young talent it can get after buying out Zach Parise and Ryan Suter.

