The number of Minnesotans who've voted absentee ahead of next Tuesday's midterm elections eclipsed 450,000 this week, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

Minnesota had accepted nearly 452,000 absentee ballots as of Thursday, more than the roughly 282,000 that had been accepted a week earlier.

The state is on track to exceed the early voting total during the last midterm election in 2018. Only 410,000 absentee ballots had been accepted at this time that year.

But this year's early voting total is sure to fall far below the record number of absentee ballots accepted for the 2020 election, when more people voted by mail as the COVID-19 pandemic raged. Nearly 2 million Minnesotans voted absentee that year as the virus spread before vaccines were available.

About 8,450 absentee ballots have been rejected so far this year, according to the Secretary of State Office data. Nearly 40% were rejected because they did not have the required witness signature, while about 20% had no listed address, title or notary stamp.

The witness signature requirement is back this year after being waived in 2020 to ease voting access during the pandemic.

Those who've had ballots rejected will be notified by local officials and sent a new one.

Minnesotans can track the status of their absentee ballot on the Secretary of State's website. With the election just days away, Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon and other candidates on the ballot are encouraging Minnesotans who haven't yet submitted their absentee ballots to drop them off in person at voting centers instead of mailing them.

Ballots must be received — not postmarked — by Election Day.