Early voting begins Friday. The Star Tribune will continue ongoing coverage of campaigns, candidates and issues through Election Day and analyze the results after the votes are counted.

The Star Tribune invited DFL and GOP candidates to participate in our digital and print election guides, asking them to provide biographical information and views on top issues ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Legal Marijuana Now and Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis candidates will also be on the ballot after reaching major party status under state law.

The governor's race will dominate Minnesota's midterm elections, as voters choose the chief executive to lead the state for the next four years. Minnesotans will also vote on the statewide offices of attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor, along with all eight congressional races and all 201 seats in the Minnesota Legislature. Many candidates are running in new or adjusted districts, altering the political dynamics after the once-a-decade redistricting process.

Governor

Tim Walz

Democratic-Farmer-Labor

Bio: My experiences as a former public school teacher, a high school football coach and a 24-year veteran of the Minnesota National Guard have made me a better governor. I will continue to use those experiences to move Minnesota forward.

Scott Jensen

Republican

Bio: Scott Jensen was Minnesota Family Doctor of the Year, former state Senator and Waconia School Board member. He's a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His running mate is former Vikings star and Catholic high school founder Matt Birk.

Economy

Walz: I want to use our budget surplus to send $2,000 checks directly to Minnesota families to help with rising costs. I'm also working to expand access to affordable health care, child care and workforce training for families across Minnesota.

Jensen: Minnesotans are hurting. Biden/Walz inflation is crushing the family budget. Our campaign developed a FIT Plan (Fight Inflation Today), which would unleash energy production, reduce burdensome taxation and help small businesses. We would also look at eliminating the income tax.

Public safety

Walz: I have proposed more funding for local police departments so they can hire more officers and provide better training. We can do that while also supporting criminal justice reforms like improving access to mental health resources and legalizing cannabis.

Jensen: Minnesotans don't feel safe. Under Tim Walz, our crime rate is above the national average for the first time in Minnesota history. We will uplift the work police do and not let repeat violent offenders back on the street.

Schools

Walz: As a former public school teacher, I know our schools and students need support right now. I am running for a second term because I want to fully fund public schools, while my opponent has said he would cut funding.

Jensen: Tim Walz locked our kids out of school, and they're now at a severe deficit in their learning. Our administration would give money to families to choose the best school for their children and eliminate political indoctrination from school curriculums.

Abortion access

Walz: Unlike my opponent — who has repeatedly said he would ban abortion even for victims of rape and incest — I support a woman's right to choose. I will keep anti-choice justices off the state Supreme Court and veto abortion bans.

Jensen: Abortion is a constitutional right in Minnesota. I cannot change that and am not running to. Does Tim Walz support abortion up to 40 weeks? That's radical! We acknowledge necessary exceptions like rape, incest, life and health of the mother.

COVID response

Walz: We can mitigate COVID and keep Minnesota open with the vaccine and testing operation we've built. I'll keep educating the public and encouraging people to get vaccinated, while my opponent falsely claims the vaccine has killed 10,000 people.

Jensen: It's largely contained. The unilateral powers Tim Walz used to close our businesses and schools can never happen again. He has harmed our kids deeply! My Health Department will work with doctors and be more targeted to address future crises.

Other candidates: James McCaskel (Legal Marijuana Now), Hugh McTavish (Independence-Alliance Party), Steve Patterson (Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis), Gabrielle Prosser (Socialist Workers Party)

U.S. House

District 1

Jeff Ettinger

Democrat

Business and community leader. People want solutions, not partisan bickering. I'll use my independent voice to deliver for southern Minnesota.

Brad Finstad

Republican

Lives with wife Jackie and their seven kids in the New Ulm area where both their families go back 4 generations. Spent his life involved in agriculture and rural policy.

Agriculture

Ettinger: We should not make drastic changes in a program that is working. We benefit from and should support family farms of all sizes.

Finstad: There are import portions of the farm bill that must be maintained; crop insurance would be a major priority.

Economy

Ettinger: I have deep experience managing costs. We need to rebuild supply chains and lower drug prices (which my opponent voted against).

Finstad: Energy costs and rapid increases in government spending are major drivers of inflation; we should restart pipeline construction and encourage liquid fuel production.

Climate

Ettinger: Fight climate change and enrich rural communities by building more transmission capacity for rural energy. I would have voted for the [Inflation Reduction Act] and its climate provisions.

Finstad: We have seen great strides in environmental improvements in Minnesota. Our farmers and producers are always doing more to leave the world better than they found it.

Abortion access

Ettinger: Women and their doctors should have the freedom to make private medical decisions. I would vote to codify Roe v. Wade.

Finstad: This conversation should now happen at the state level. I am pro-life and I have worked to help families in crisis pregnancies.

Guns

Ettinger: I supported the common-sense, bipartisan law that passed earlier this year. My opponent will vote with Republican insiders like Kevin McCarthy.

Finstad: We must protect the Second Amendment. We need to focus on enforcement and the current mental health crisis that faces so many.

Other candidates: Brian Abrahamson (Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis), Richard Reisdorf (Legal Marijuana Now)

District 2

Angie Craig

Democrat

Bio: Raised by a single mother, attended state college and helped lead a major Minnesota manufacturer. She and her wife have four sons.

Tyler Kistner

Republican

Bio: I am a native Minnesotan who served nine years in the Marines. I hope to restore servant leadership in Washington.

Economy

Craig: The House passed my bills to lower gas prices and strengthen supply chains. I'm working with both parties to lower costs.

Kistner: We must rein in spending and get inflation under control and start putting Minnesota families' priorities first.

Public safety

Craig: I am adamantly opposed to defunding the police. I'm working to get law enforcement the additional resources and funding they need.

Kistner: We must support our police officers. Providing funding to protect, recruit and retain our officers is a top priority.

Abortion access

Craig: We must restore Roe v. Wade. Every woman should have the constitutional right to make her own health care decisions.

Kistner: Abortion is an incredibly complex issue that can not be summarized in 20 words.

Climate

Craig: Climate change affects our economy, environment and national security. That's why I helped pass legislation to implement an all-of-the-above energy approach.

Kistner: We must work with our local and national leaders to find solutions that protect the environment while sustaining economic prosperity.

Guns

Craig: My support for the Second Amendment goes hand in hand with my support for common-sense gun safety reforms.

Kistner: We need to enforce the gun laws on the books currently and work to address the mental health crisis in our country.

Other candidates: Paula Overby (Legal Marijuana Now)

District 3

Dean Phillips

Democrat

Bio: I'm a lifelong Minnesotan, businessman, Gold Star Son, husband, father, eternal optimist and proud two-term representative of Minnesota's Third District.

Tom Weiler

Republican

Bio: I'm a husband, father and 20-year Navy veteran; a common-sense conservative who will bring solutions and principled leadership to Congress.

Economy

Phillips: Congress should build on the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act by lowering the cost of health care, child care and housing.

Weiler: Congress must check the president's excessive spending. Better stewardship of taxpayers' money. Encourage American investment and regain energy independence.

Public safety

Phillips: Absolutely. My Pathways to Policing Act will help recruit a new generation of principled public servants to protect and serve.

Weiler: Today's level of violent crime is unacceptable. The No. 1 role of government is the safety of citizens. Support law enforcement at every school.

Abortion access

Phillips: Women must be guaranteed the freedom to make their own reproductive health decisions, and I believe Congress should codify Roe.

Weiler: I support laws to minimize the number of abortions but permit exceptions for rape, incest and life of the woman.

Climate

Phillips: Earth will survive, but humanity may not. That's why Congress must continue to incentivize our transition to clean energy.

Weiler: Natural resources must be protected. I support pragmatic technologies (nuclear, natural gas, wind, solar) ensuring energy independence and environmental preservation.

Guns

Phillips: As a gun owner who voted for the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, our next focus should be research then action.

Weiler: I support universal background checks, common-sense gun control measures, removing illegal guns from the streets, providing more mental health resources.

District 4

Betty McCollum

Democrat

Bio: I am a member of Congress, dean of the Minnesota congressional delegation and chair of the House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee.

May Lor Xiong

Republican

Bio: Born in a refugee camp in Thailand. Master's in education from Concordia University. Taught English to immigrant students in the St. Paul public school district.

Economy

McCollum: Manufacturing supply chains need to be "on-shored," moved back to the U.S. to protect economic security and support American jobs.

Xiong: Open North American energy production rates, stop printing money, reduce the size of the government's role in our lives, stop the reckless spending.

Public safety

McCollum: I support increasing federal investments in police recruitment, high-quality training and ongoing professional accountability for law enforcement officials.

Xiong: Yes, more funding for police, but we also need a government and culture that stands behind our men and women in blue.

Abortion access

McCollum: Abortion is a health care procedure that must be legal and a decision between a woman and her doctor.

Xiong: Abortion shouldn't be a form of birth control unless its a threat to that woman's health or life.

Climate

McCollum: Climate change is a national security threat. Moving towards a low-carbon, green economy must be a national priority.

Xiong: We need to unleash innovation and get the government out of the business of picking winners and losers.

Guns

McCollum: I support a federal ban on the sale and possession of military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Xiong: Continue to support the [National Instant Criminal Background Check System] and address the root causes of violence. I support our Second Amendment.

District 5

Ilhan Omar

Democrat

Bio: Whip of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and the first Somali American elected to Congress. Fight to end homelessness, stop climate change and cancel student debt.

Cicely Davis

Republican

Bio: Born in Rochester, N.Y., moved to Minnesota at 12. Originally a Democrat, Cicely uses her energy to spread the conservative message to minorities.

Economy

Omar: The Inflation Reduction Act is a great first step. Holding corporations accountable for anti-competitive behavior and making health care, child care and education more affordable are next.

Davis: Minnesota families are struggling. We need permanent tax cuts to allow families to use their money as they need it.

Public safety

Omar: I believe in delivering crime prevention resources, increasing support to address the mental health and opioid crises and passing legislation for police accountability.

Davis: Congress should fund local programs for school safety, collective actions and treatment of mental health and overall violence prevention.

Abortion access

Omar: Co-sponsor of the Democratic Party's Women's Health Protection Act, which would codify Roe into federal law. Abortion must be protected as an absolute right.

Davis: The right to choose is solidified in the Minnesota Constitution. I believe in respecting all life from conception to natural death.

Climate

Omar: Not only is climate change real, it is an existential threat to humanity. That's why I have led efforts to tackle it in the House.

Davis: Minnesota is a state of innovation on multiple levels. I firmly believe in incentivizing the development of cheaper, cleaner energy.

Guns

Omar: I support universal background checks, strengthening limitations on purchasing firearms and banning military-style, semiautomatic assault weapons.

Davis: All judges should enforce the laws that are currently on the books and tougher penalties [for] straw gun purchases.

District 6

Jeanne Hendricks

Democrat

Bio: Mom, nurse anesthetist and the Democratic nominee for U.S. Congress in Minnesota's 6th District running to defeat GOP U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer.

Tom Emmer

Republican

Bio: Served in Congress since 2015, chairman of National Republican Congressional Committee. Served in Minnesota House from 2005 to 2011. Lawyer. Married, seven children.

Economy

Hendricks: I will work with labor unions, environmental organizations, business leaders, community leaders and our citizens to solve today's economic challenges.

Emmer: Declined to answer.

Public safety

Hendricks: Federal funds should be focused on fighting crime, de-escalation training for officers and ending systemic inequities in our society.

Emmer: Declined to answer.

Abortion access

Hendricks: I strongly support a women's right to make her own reproductive health care decisions. Congress should move to codify Roe into law.

Emmer: Declined to answer.

Climate

Hendricks: Climate change is real. The Inflation Reduction Act is a good start at providing funds for solar, wind and biofuel energy expansion.

Emmer: Declined to answer.

Guns

Hendricks: I support the Second Amendment but recognize the need to protect our communities from violent criminals and those challenged by their mental health.

Emmer: Declined to answer.

District 7

Jill Abahsain

Democrat

Bio: Rural Minnesota former educator. Grew up in south Minneapolis. Graduated U of M. Taught abroad nearly 20 years.

Michelle Fischbach

Republican

Bio: Served as 49th lieutenant governor of Minnesota, first female president of the state Senate. She and her husband, Scott, have two children.

Agriculture

Abahsain: Climate incentives are a miniscule part of the [farm bill]. I would like to see each title include an effort incentivizing climate-smart ag.

Fischbach: Declined to answer.

Economy

Abahsain: Oversight on infrastructure and honest, community-driven expenditure calculated to make underfunded (rural) areas economically sound.

Fischbach: Declined to answer.

Abortion access

Abahsain: Abortion is a medical procedure which requires private consultation between patient and physician. Personal tragedy is not up for public debate

Fischbach: Declined to answer.

Climate

Abahsain: Minnesota's agriculture and tourism is at risk if we have climate change. Follow the science and mitigate where possible.

Fischbach: Declined to answer.

Guns

Abahsain: I would like the Dickey Amendment further loosened or removed so the CDC could study and make recommendations for this epidemic of death.

Fischbach: Declined to answer.

Other candidates: Travis "Bull" Johnson (Legal Marijuana Now)

District 8

Jen Schultz

Democrat

Bio: I'm a four-term state legislator, professor of economics at UMD, wife, mother of two boys and live in Duluth.

Pete Stauber

Republican

Bio: Married, father of five children and one foster child. Retired police officer. Former small business owner. Former professional hockey player.

Economy

Schultz: I'll address industry consolidation and price gouging by using antitrust to increase competition. I support policies to help working families.

Stauber: Fire Nancy Pelosi. Reject Joe Biden's reckless trillion-dollar spending. Balance the budget. End Biden's war on American energy.

Mining

Schultz: I support mining and clean water. Scientific investment can provide jobs and protect the environment.

Stauber: In the 21st century, we can have both! Let's make America critical mineral independent! Let's unleash the economic engine!

Abortion access

Schultz: I will work to protect reproductive rights, our rights to privacy and rights to make our own health care decisions.

Stauber: I am proud of my pro-life record, and we should do all we can to protect the sanctity of life.

Climate

Schultz: We must take action to combat the effects of climate change and work to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Stauber: The public safety climate in Minnesota is eroding in the Twin Cities due to unacceptably high crime rates. Support police.

Guns

Schultz: I support common-sense gun legislation, red-flag laws and keeping guns out of the hands of the dangerously mentally ill.

Stauber: Washington Democrats wrongly focus on punishing law-abiding citizens. Let's stand with law enforcement and put criminals behind bars.

State Offices

Attorney General

Keith Ellison

Democratic-Farmer-Labor

Bio: Attorney General since 2019, served in Congress for 12 years, in Minnesota House for four years, practiced law in criminal defense and civil rights for 16 years. I've kept people safe by successfully prosecuting serious violent crimes across Minnesota, protected Minnesotans everywhere from fraud, scams and price gouging, held corporate bad actors accountable for harming consumers and communities and fought for basic freedoms like the right to choose. .

Jim Schultz

Republican

Bio: Grew up in South Haven, graduated from Annandale High, St. Thomas and Harvard Law School. Married, three daughters. Running as a public servant, not a politician, to ensure safe and secure communities and protect Minnesota families, small businesses and seniors. The violence plaguing our communities is unacceptable. Will increase resources for criminal prosecution, support law enforcement and restore order to Minnesota.

Secretary of State

Steve Simon

Democratic-Farmer-Labor

I've ensured our elections are fair, accessible, honest and secure. We've had the highest voter participation in America for the last three elections, reflecting confidence in the integrity of our election system. I'll keep protecting our freedom to vote — and I'll push back against dangerous disinformation threatening our democracy.

Kim Crockett

Republican

Bio: I am an attorney, policy advocate and writer. I love Minnesota. My goal is to calm the conversation about the fairness of elections; we should not be fighting about who won. The only way to do that is to have better laws, starting with Photo ID. It's already easy to vote; let's make it hard to cheat.

Auditor

Julie Blaha

Democratic-Farmer-Labor

Bio: Julie Blaha works for all Minnesotans by protecting their tax dollars and freedom to make decisions in their own communities. Strong oversight, clear data and fairness are hallmarks of her first term. Before office, she served as Minnesota AFL-CIO secretary-treasurer, Anoka-Hennepin Education Minnesota president and as a math teacher.

Ryan Wilson

Republican

Bio: I'm a married father of five, a former founder/CEO of a Minnesota-based medical device auditing company and a constitutional attorney. Lifelong Minnesotan. As state auditor, I will be a watchdog over tax dollars and use the tools of the office to help communities make their schools stronger and streets safer.

Other candidates: Tim Davis (Legal Marijuana Now), Will Finn (Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis)

Minnesota Senate

Republicans are aiming to maintain their six-year hold on the Senate majority. While Democrats have more districts that overwhelmingly voted in their favor in the 2020 presidential election, there are significantly more GOP incumbents running in the many battleground areas.

SD3: Democrat-turned-independent Sen. Tom Bakk is retiring after 20 years, creating an opening for the GOP, which is angling for various northern seats. Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupancich, a Republican, is facing Democrat Grant Hauschild, who is on the Hermantown City Council.

SD14: Democratic incumbent Aric Putnam is trying to hang on to a St. Cloud area district where residents narrowly selected Biden. He is facing off with Republican Tama Theis, who has represented part of the district for nearly a decade in the House.

SD36: Republican Sen. Roger Chamberlain, who played a key role in past education and tax negotiations, saw the makeup of his northeast metro seat shift in Democrats' favor after redistricting. He is competing with Democrat Heather Gustafson, a high school history teacher.

SD41: GOP candidate Tom Dippel and Democrat Judy Seeberger are vying for the open eastern suburban district that includes part of Cottage Grove, Afton and Hastings. Dippel is one of a handful of further-right candidates who won contested GOP primary races.

Minnesota House

Democrats have controlled the Minnesota House since the 2018 midterm election after making huge gains in the Twin Cities suburbs. Republicans chipped away at those gains in 2020, leaving a four-seat margin between them and taking back control this cycle.

07B: DFL Rep. David Lislegard's Iron Range House seat swung more than 5 percentage points in favor of Trump two years ago, but the party hopes name recognition will help the two-term moderate hold the seat over Republican challenger Matt Norri.

35A: Redistricting paired GOP Rep. John Heinrich with DFL Rep. Zack Stephenson — both two-term incumbent legislators — in a closely watched race in the north metro suburbs. Heinrich is running in a newly drawn district whose voters rejected Trump by nearly 4 percentage points.

54A: Republican Rep. Erik Mortensen will again face former DFL state Rep. Brad Tabke this fall. Mortenson is running for a Shakopee seat whose voters swung against Trump by 8 points, but a pro-marijuana candidate threatens to complicate prospects for Tabke.

18A: Former DFL Rep. Jeff Brand is challenging GOP Rep. Susan Akland after narrowly losing two years ago. The St. Peter swing district is again closely divided between the two parties and one of a handful of greater Minnesota seats in play.