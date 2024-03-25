But wait, there's more! Sign up now for snow that only falls on lawns and fields but NEVER during your commute! What a lovely concept, but any weather modification business would come with one mad scientist and 50 lawyers. Because you could never, ever make everyone happy.

We are not done with accumulating snow just yet. "Backlash" or moisture wrapping around the backside of the biggest storm of the winter season will drop more accumulating snow Tuesday, probably something in the 2- to 5-inch range. I expect temperatures to hold in the upper 20s Tuesday with winds gusting to 30 mph — so expect more slushy delays on area roads before the sun finally peeks out on Wednesday. Models suggest low to mid-40s Friday into Easter weekend, with some 50s the first week of April as milder, Pacific air returns. If you're not a fan of slush, this too shall pass.

Despite driving hassles we needed this moisture. Close to 2 inches of liquid fell in many spots, arriving before spring planting. Great timing.