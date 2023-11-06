Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Twins added catcher Jair Camargo and infielder Yunior Severino to their 40-man roster Monday before they were set to become minor league free agents.

Camargo, 24, hit .259 with 21 homers and 63 RBI in 90 games at Class AAA St. Paul this year. The 24-year-old Severino led all minor leaguers with 35 home runs, 24 at Class AA Wichita and 11 at St. Paul, while posting a .272 batting average between the two levels.

The Twins have until Nov. 14 to add more prospects — likely utilityman Austin Martin and center fielder Emmanuel Rodriguez — to their 40-man roster to protect them from December's Rule 5 Draft.