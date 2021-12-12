The state's second confirmed case of a COVID-19 infection from the omicron variant is tied to a person affiliated with Minnesota State University, Mankato.

In a letter sent Friday to faculty, staff and students, university President Edward Inch wrote that the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) notified the university that the state's second omicron case had been identified in a vaccinated person at the university who recently tested positive.

"The individual is doing fine and is following appropriate isolation protocols," Inch wrote.

Due to the recent development and connection to campus, Inch wrote that Saturday's commencement ceremonies would require face masks.

Inch encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and receive a booster. In addition, the university will make COVID-19 testing available on campus Tuesday.

MDH did not immediately respond to request for comment.