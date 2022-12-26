Wild at Winnipeg Jets

7 p.m. Tuesday, Canada Life Centre

TV: BSN Radio: 100.3-FM

Wild update: They are three points behind the second-place Jets in the Central Division after winning six of their past seven. ... LW Kirill Kaprizov (19-24-43) leads the team in scoring and is eighth in the NHL in points. ... D Jake Middleton (illness), RW Brandon Duhaime (upper body) and LW Marcus Foligno (lower body) are out, and C Mason Shaw is serving a two-game suspension so forwards Sammy Walker and Adam Beckman were called up from Iowa on Monday. ... D Andrej Sustr was also recalled from Iowa on Tuesday and Foligno went on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 21. ... Marc-Andre Fleury's .901 saves percentage is 36th among NHL goalies. ... NHL teams couldn't practice over the break, so the Wild met Tuesday morning in St. Paul and flew to Winnipeg.

Jets update: G Connor Hellebuyck has the NHL's second-best save percentage (.928). ... RW Blake Wheeler has 40 points in 42 games against the Wild, but the former Jets captain and former Gophers forward is sidelined because of groin injury. Also out are LW Nikolaj Ehlers (sports hernia surgery), D Nate Schmidt (upper body) and RW Saku Maenalanen (upper body). ... Leading scorers are D Josh Morrissey (6-33-39) and C Mark Scheifele (20 goals). ... Three former UMD players — F Karson Kuhlman, D Neal Pionk and D Dylan Samberg — are in the lineup. Kuhlman was claimed off waivers from Seattle on Dec. 13. ... The Jets are fifth in the NHL in penalty-kill percentage (.819).