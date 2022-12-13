Wild gameday

6:30 p.m. vs. Detroit Red Wings • Xcel Energy Center • BSN/TNT, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild returned F Nic Petan to Iowa in the American Hockey League. Petan had been scratched ever since LW Sammy Walker made his NHL debut last Saturday. RW Mats Zuccarello has eight points during a seven-game point streak. RW Matt Boldy has scored on the power play in back-to-back games. In their first matchup this season, the Wild fell 2-1 to the Red Wings on Oct. 29.

Red Wings update: Detroit was in action on Tuesday, hosting Carolina. Before that, the Red Wings went 2-1-1 on a four-game road trip. Overall, they're 6-4-3 as the visitor. RW Lucas Raymond scored both Detroit goals in the win over the Wild earlier this season. C Dylan Larkin assisted on each tally.