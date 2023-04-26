DALLAS — Just like earlier in the series, the Wild were shorthanded early in Game 5 against Dallas but this time for a very different reason.

Marcus Foligno was assessed a five-minute major for kneeing and game misconduct only 2 minutes, 14 seconds into the first period on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center.

Foligno collided with the Stars' Radek Faksa inside the Wild blue line and was ejected after a video review. Faksa was helped off the ice but did return later in the period.

On the ensuing Dallas power play, the Stars capitalized only eight seconds into their advantage on Tyler Seguin's fourth goal of the first round.

This was the second game the Wild played almost exclusively down a forward.

Joel Eriksson Ek left Friday's Game 3 after one 19-second shift, the center's first action since suffering a lower-body injury from blocking a shot on April 6 at Pittsburgh. The Wild won 5-1, and Eriksson Ek has remained sidelined.

Foligno's ejection came after he was involved in two controversial calls in the Wild's 3-2 loss in Game 4 on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center.

The winger was penalized for interference during the second period after hitting Dallas' Jani Hakanpää behind the net while the puck was near them along the boards. Then in the third, Foligno went to check Mason Marchment and connected with Marchment before falling awkwardly in front of the Stars' bench and was sent to the penalty box for tripping. Dallas scored on both power plays, the latter emerging as the game-winning goal.

Wild coach Dean Evason said before Game 5 both coaches meet with the series supervisor and while there isn't any "lobbying" going on, the Wild did bring up their concerns about how the physical play is being officiated.

"We think we're playing the game the right way," Evason explained. "We might have some stuff go in their favor, but I'm sure they feel the same thing. There's some calls that have gone in our favor. Bottom line is when the penalties occur, you gotta score or you gotta keep it out of our net."

Lineup update

Filip Gustavsson remained in net to make a third consecutive start.

Up front, Frederick Gaudreau centered Marcus Johansson and Matt Boldy, while Sam Steel rejoined Gus Nyquist and Foligno.

The Wild have kept one line intact the whole series, and that's Brandon Duhaime and Connor Dewar with Reaves. Through four games, the trio didn't score but they were on the ice for only one Dallas goal at 5-on-5.

"I think we can get to the net a little bit more," Reaves said. "Sometimes when you're a tone-setting line, you tend to forget about the puck a little bit and you just try and get the other team off their game. I think we can get back to a little more getting pucks to the net while still playing physical.

"I think we've had two games where we've done that and two games where we've maybe gotten a little away from it. I think we'd like to contribute on the scoreboard a little bit. Obviously, we need four lines to be doing that in the playoffs. I think it's been good. I think there's a little bit of room for improvement, though."

Pavelski skates

The Stars' Joe Pavelski hasn't played since hitting his head on the ice after a shoulder-on-shoulder check from Matt Dumba in Game 1, but Pavelski has been skating, including ahead of Game 5.

"Great step," Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. "Came down [Monday], skated with the extra guys. Kind of first time in a group setting, and then this is another step [Tuesday] with our group. Starting to get close."