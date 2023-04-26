DALLAS – The Wild are trailing their best-of-seven series against the Stars for the first time, and now they're one loss away from elimination.

In their return to Dallas, the Wild were schooled 4-0 by the Stars on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center to fall behind 3-2 in the first round after a tumultuous start that included Marcus Foligno getting ejected.

"You feel like you let your team down," Foligno said. "It's a tough feeling coming back in here by yourself and seeing your team down a man the whole game."

Foligno was tossed only 2 minutes, 14 seconds into the first period after kneeing Dallas center Radek Faksa, a collision that left the Wild with only 11 forwards and netted the Stars a five-­minute power play.

Only eight seconds later, center Tyler Seguin jabbed in the rebound from a slick pad save by Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson to give Dallas a lead they'd never relinquish.

Lakeville's Jake Oettinger finished with 27 saves for his second career shutout in the

playoffs. The four games Kirill Kapri-

zov has gone without a point is the longest drought of his NHL career.

Game 6 is Friday at Xcel Energy Center.

Foligno's early exit came after he was penalized for his physicality in Game 4.

The winger was levied with two questionable calls on Sunday night in St. Paul, infractions that stemmed from Foligno going for hits. Foligno disputed the penalties, defending the hits after the Wild's 3-2 loss, and the spotlight stayed on him after his single shift (27 seconds) in Game 5. Faksa did continue playing in the first period after a brief absence.

"I don't agree with it obviously," Foligno said. "I'm keeping my lane, and it's unfortunate we both hit in that leg area. I wouldn't say it's a knee-on-knee. I hit him on the upper area. He's rotating out of the way. I don't move my leg at all. I stay my course. That's how I see it.

"If you want to give me penalty, for sure, but a five-minute and a game misconduct to throw us out of here? Yeah, I just don't agree with that."

After Foligno left, Seguin scored his fourth goal of the postseason and all four came on a Stars power play that continues to torment the Wild. Dallas is 9-for-22 in the series after this 2-for-6 performance in Game 5.

That second tally arrived later in the first period, at 11:04, after winger Jason Robertson flung the puck past Gustavsson from inside the right faceoff circle for his second goal of the round.

Winger Mason Marchment tacked on another 1:19 into the second period when he pounced on a Seguin rebound. Gustavsson totaled 21 saves; he was on the bench when center Ty Dellandrea dumped the puck into an empty net with 3:57 left in the third. Center Roope Hintz factored on three goals by the Stars, his 11 points far and away the best in the series and six more than the Wild's top point getters.

Marchment's goal was only the sixth Dallas has scored at 5-on-5, the second fewest in the Stanley Cup playoffs; the Wild have eight.

But with how often the Wild are getting whistled for penalties, their clash with the Stars has turned into a special-teams battle and Dallas has the clear edge.

The Wild's penalty kill, however, isn't all that's struggling. So is their power play.

Down 3-0, they had three power plays in the second period to try to chip away at their deficit but blew every chance, a familiar problem. A year ago when they were knocked out of the playoffs by St. Louis in six games, the Wild's power play was outplayed by the Blues'.

Overall, the Wild are 4-for-20 in the first round. Only one of those is from Kaprizov, his lone goal vs. the Stars in Game 1. Matt Boldy has none, at any strength. Leading the way with two goals apiece is Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Hartman, Marcus Johansson and Frederick Gaudreau.

"This series isn't over," defenseman Matt Dumba said. "Simple as that."