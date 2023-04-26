Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Jake Oettinger, Stars: The goaltender picked up his second shutout in his playoff career after making 27 saves.

2. Tyler Seguin, Stars: The winger scored on the power play and added an assist.

3. Roope Hintz, Stars: The center assisted on three Dallas goals.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Goals for Dallas on the power play, which is responsible for nine of their 17 goals in the series.

3 Unsuccessful power plays for the Wild, who are 4-for-20 in the first round.

11 Forwards in action for the Wild for most of the game after Marcus Foligno was ejected after 2 minutes, 14 seconds for kneeing.