The No. 46 on Lewis Cine's chest represented his 2022 NFL scouting combine uniform, but the second-year Vikings safety said the sweatshirt from his draft process was a product of how he's feeling now — miles ahead in what he called a "marathon" rehab from compound fractures to his tibia and fibula last fall.

"Feeling comfortable, man," Cine said.

He called rehab a "grueling process," which he's often undergone alone or with small groups this offseason at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. On Monday, Cine was pleased to rejoin many of his teammates as the 2023 squad was allowed together at team facilities for the first time with the start of the offseason program.

For the next two weeks, NFL teams are limited to voluntary meetings, the weight room and some on-field work without coaches. But Cine, whom Vikings trainers expect to get back on the field later this spring, is happy to be around most of the team again after being injured in an Oct. 2 game against the Saints in London.

"I'm more excited to really be around the guys," Cine said. "Be around the guys, engage, talk, ball, really lift with them. That means a whole lot to me — and also being around the new defensive coordinator and the new defensive staff."

There were new and missing faces in Eagan. The Vikings released longtime receiver Adam Thielen and linebacker Eric Kendricks last month. Quarterback Kirk Cousins, tight end T.J. Hockenson, left tackle Christian Darrisaw, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and others reported on Monday, as shown in photos on the team's website. But running back Dalvin Cook was absent, according to receiver K.J. Osborn.

"It's a little different," Osborn said. "Not only Adam, EK [Eric Kendricks], Pat [Peterson], last year it was AB [Anthony Barr]. Dalvin [Cook] isn't in the building right now."

When asked about Cook last week, General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was noncommittal, saying "in theory" Cook and his $14 million cap charge could stay on the team even after running back Alexander Mattison was given a raise in a two-year deal. With the NFL draft approaching next week, Cook could be traded or released in lieu of a pay cut.

It's unclear whether edge rushers Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter reported Monday. Workouts are voluntary until a two-day mandatory minicamp in June.

Smith posted a goodbye to Minnesota on social media in March, days before the Vikings officially guaranteed $10 million to edge rusher Marcus Davenport. The team could trade Smith. Asked about Smith last week, Adofo-Mensah said: "He was a great member of our team last year and we'll keep the conversation ongoing."

Hunter was not expected to report, according to ESPN. His contract remains unchanged a year after Adofo-Mensah said he wanted to re-sign Hunter to a new deal. As of now, Hunter is due only $5.5 million — well below his $20 million earnings last year — on a contract he's wanted redone since 2020. The sides mended a 2021 impasse with a restructure that put money in his pocket sooner, but lowered his 2023 salary.

What's it like for teammates not knowing Cook's future?

"What I learned, that's the NFL," Osborn said. "He's going through whatever his situation is and he's handling it the best he can. … I'm sure it'll get figured out."

Cine could help answer other questions about a Vikings team trying to retool and improve last year's 31st-ranked defense. Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell have repeatedly pointed to the 2022 draft class this offseason when asked about filling holes on the roster.

Coaches expect a jump from Cine and cornerbacks Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans after all three were set back because of injuries as rookies.

"He looks great," Adofo-Mensah said of Cine. "He is in great physical shape. He is here every day working. You can just feel he is hungry. He feels like he's earned the right through all the work he's put in."

Cine said he's just getting to know first-year defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who is known to coach varied defenses that move players around to different roles. The Vikings will have to get creative with three safeties: Harrison Smith, Camryn Bynum and Cine.

"He likes to let you loose," Cine said of Flores. "I like to play fast football. I like to just let it loose, and the fact that that's his scheme, that's what he's known for, I'm really excited."