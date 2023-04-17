When center Garrett Bradbury assessed his possible future teams before re-signing with the Vikings last month, he said "Minnesota had it all" in terms of the coaches, playbook and locker room he sought.

Bradbury, the 2019 first-round pick with 60 starts (including three in the playoffs) in four seasons, didn't need much time to think when the Vikings' offer arrived. He officially agreed to terms a day before his contract was set to expire.

"Got the offer and was like, 'Let's do it, let's run it back,'" Bradbury said Monday as players reported to TCO Performance Center in Eagan for offseason workouts. "It's cool to see the excitement from the teammates and coaches when it happened, and seeing them all [Monday] congratulating me. It's been good."

Bradbury is only guaranteed to run it back this season; his three-year deal is worth up to $15.75 million, but only his 2023 compensation — over $5 million — is guaranteed.

He said he's grateful for a fifth season with right tackle Brian O'Neill, whom Bradbury said he spoke with during his free agency process. Bradbury also trained with fellow Vikings linemen Ezra Cleveland and Blake Brandel in Arizona this offseason.

"I don't think you really feel it until you come back into the building [Monday] and you're like, 'There's a chance I wasn't here,'" Bradbury said. "These guys were all going to be starting and I wasn't going to be here. It just reassures you made the right decision."

Bradbury said he's a "full participant" after missing five games because of a back injury at the end of last season.

He noted the team is returning 11 of 12 offensive linemen. Bradbury was one of three blockers to re-sign, including Austin Schlottmann and Oli Udoh. Reserve guard Kyle Hinton signed with the Falcons.

"It's as close of a position group as I've been around," Bradbury said, "and I think guys in other positions on this team would tell you that. It's good to have that continuity."

'Excited about the opportunity'

Since not having a catch as a rookie first-round pick in 2020, K.J. Osborn has become more and more involved in the offense. He played 774 offensive snaps in 2021. After coach Kevin O'Connell arrived, Osborn got 873 snaps as the often-used No. 3 receiver last season.

Osborn said he's learned to be patient through production lulls and spikes, generating two 100-yard games against the Colts and Bears in the final four regular-season games last year. Now he's eyeing an even bigger role with the departure of Adam Thielen, who was a mentor to Osborn.

"We can still bring guys on," Osborn said, "but at least I can say I'm excited about the opportunity. I think [Thielen] was an excellent example for me, and someone I look up to."

Osborn said he remains in contact with Nelson Thomas, the man whom Osborn and three others helped pull from a car wreck last month in Austin, Texas. Thomas is in "good spirits," Osborn said, during recovery.

"He just finished another surgery about two days ago," Osborn said. "Obviously it was a pretty tough crash, but I talked to him."

Vikings add cornerback

The Vikings agreed to terms with former Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams, adding depth to a thin position ahead of next week's NFL draft. The move is pending a physical.

New England drafted Williams, 25, out of Vanderbilt with a 2019 second-round pick. He deflected eight passes in 36 games (one start) over three seasons. He missed the 2022 season because of a shoulder injury.

Williams (6-3, 212 pounds) also dabbled at safety for the Patriots, but he mostly played outside cornerback. He joins Vikings cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr., Andrew Booth Jr., Akayleb Evans, Kalon Barnes and Tay Gowan.