1. Introducing the Tush Tap!

What do you call it when a 5-foot-8 receiver is used to shove a 6-foot quarterback with inches to go on third and fourth down? Answer: the Tush Tap! Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell spent considerable offensive guru cred by doubling down in overtime on the idea that 181-pounder Brandon Powell pushing 210-pounder Nick Mullens would work. It didn't, and the Bengals kicked the game-winning field goal six plays later. O'Connell said he used a three-receiver lineup to keep the Bengals out of goal-line personnel and didn't want to hand off with 4 or 5 inches needed on fourth down. "I trust our guys to execute," he said.

2. Darrisaw's frightful finish

Normally solid left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a frightful final 20 minutes of regulation with two false starts and a sack allowed. The first false start came on second-and-1 from the Bengals' 18 with 5:34 left in the third. Two snaps later the Vikings had their third straight red-zone failure, settling for a field goal and a 17-3 lead. The next false start came on third-and-8 with 14:11 left in regulation. That led to another terrible punt of net 33 yards by Ryan Wright, and the Bengals' game-tying 63-yard touchdown drive. The sack by Trey Hendrickson led off and doomed the Vikings' last possession of regulation.

3. Officials tried to help Vikings

Can't blame the officials, Vikings fans. In fact, the zebras helped the Purple by keeping their flags holstered on an obvious pass interference penalty on Akayleb Evans on the third play of overtime. The Bengals faced third-and-18 when Jake Browning threw deep to Tee Higgins. Evans mugged Higgins and even had a fistful of his jersey before the ball arrived. The Vikings took that gift and threw it away on the two Tush Taps. Even with Ja'Marr Chase injured, it was a bad finish for Vikings cornerbacks. Evans was beaten while Mekhi Blackmon was nearby and didn't help on Higgins' game-tying touchdown with 39 seconds left in regulation.

4. Good news: Jefferson's back

Catches of 6 and 14 yards were subtle but great signs that, though the Vikings lost, they still head into their last three games with Justin Jefferson at his glue-fingered best. The 6-yarder — an All-Pro sideline tip drill to himself — was ruled incomplete and overturned. The 14-yarder was even better when Jefferson somehow caught a ball while being tightly doubled and tackled before the ball arrived. Jefferson had seven catches for 84 yards. His presence also helped Jordan Addison, who had 111 yards and scored twice, and Ty Chandler, who opened with eight touches, 46 yards, three first downs and a touchdown on the Vikings' first 12 plays.

5. Hunter's perfect modern sack

Danielle Hunter continues to amaze with his ability to mix old-school violence with textbook new-school discipline in a league that doesn't apologize for overprotecting quarterbacks. Hunter had two sacks, giving him a career-high 15½ two years after missing 1 ½ seasons with injuries. The world winced for Browning when he spun out of trouble and into Hunter's cross hairs on Saturday. Hunter destroyed Browning, but in a modern-day, delicate-as-possible way. Helmet to the side, he smashed Browning. Hoisted him up. Planted him down. And braced his 263 pounds from landing on Browning. Hunter's NFL streak of never having a roughing penalty now stands at 122 games.

