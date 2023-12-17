Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer come to you from a random radio booth at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, where the Vikings lost 27-24 to the Bengals in overtime. Former Vikings quarterback Jake Browning became just the second passer to top 300 yards on Brian Flores this year. What happened on those big plays to Bengals receivers? What about quarterback Nick Mullens' first Vikings start? And those late quarterback sneaks?
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.