Minnesota United on Tuesday signed Paraguayan international right-back Alan Benitez to a 2 ½-year contract with a club option.

He'll add depth at a position where starting right back Romain Metanire has missed almost the entire season because of hamstring injuries. DJ Taylor has assumed that starting spot in Metanire's absence.

Benitez, 28, will occupy an international roster spot.

Loons coach Adrian Heath in a club statement called Benitez a "very fit and powerful player" and said "his biggest threat is going forward and contributing to the attack and that fits very well with he way that we play."

Heath said that is something his team has lacked consistently this season.

Benitez has played 35 games the last two seasons with a Cerro Porteno team in Paraguay's first division that won the 2021 Clausura Championship. He is a member of the same Paraguay national team that Loons striker Luis Amarilla is on.