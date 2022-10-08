Loons Gameday

4 p.m. Sunday vs. Vancouver * BSN, CW Twin Cities, 1500-AM

Preview

There is so much at stake for both teams at Allianz Field on "Decision Day," the regular season's finale. The Loons will advance to the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year if they win or draw. There's still a chance they could secure a home playoff game, with a win and with help in the standings from Portland, Real Salt Lake, LA Galaxy and Nashville around them. Vancouver can come from way behind and reach the playoffs by stretching its late-season winning streak to four games. … Loons MF Robin Lod returned to full team training on Friday and coach Adrian Heath said barring any swelling in his calf or pain said he'd be available to play Sunday. He has missed the past two games and Finland national team duty because of it. "He's a really important piece for us wherever we play him," Heath said. "He has been an invaluable player for us all season. We need him certainly." … Starting central midfielder Kervin Arriaga is suspended because of yellow-card accumulation reached in last Saturday's 2-0 loss at San Jose. … The Loons are 0-5-1 in their past six games and have been outscored 14-2 while Vancouver has won its past three games, against Austin FC, Seattle and LAFC, all at home. The ninth-place Whitecaps are 12-14-7 for 43 points while the seventh-place Loons are 13-14-6 for 45 points, but Vancouver is 2-10-4 on the road while the Loons are 7-4-5 at home and because of extra standing room sold are expecting a record crowd and a "blackout" among their supporters.

Injuries

Loons F Bongokuhle Hlongwane is listed as out but could play in the playoffs if his team makes it there. D Bakaye Dibassy (thigh), MF Hassani Dotson (knee surgery), MF Jacori Hayes (lower leg) and Patrick Weah (knee) all are out for the season. Vancouver lists Cristian Gutierrez (left adductor tightness) as out and Deiber Caicedo (knee surgery) are out for the season.

JERRY ZGODA