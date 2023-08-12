Minnesota United's Leagues Cup run ended Friday with a resounding 5-0 quarterfinal loss at Nashville.

Crossing passes rained all night from the wings against outnumbered and outmuscled Loons defenders who surrendered two goals before halftime and another three in a second half when the visitors capitulated.

The Loons had reached the quarterfinals of the inaugural tournament featuring all 47 MLS and Mexico's Liga MX club by advancing out of their three-team group. They beat Mexican side Puebla 4-0 despite playing a man down and lost to MLS' Chicago Fire.

In knockout play, they dispatched MLS foe Columbus and Deportivo Toluca in penalty-kick shootouts before meeting a Nashville SC team that had done the same itself on Tuesday at home.

The Loons now don't play again until resuming their regular season at New York City FC on Aug. 20.

The Loons started the game without suspended midfielder Hassani Dotson, then played with just 10 men for the final 56-plus minutes. They did so after right-back DJ Taylor was called for a red-card foul on the run from behind at the edge of the 18-yard box in the 34th minute.

Nashville SC took advantage, scoring twice within five minutes before halftime by cleaning up crossing passes from the left wing that the Loons couldn't clear or contain.

Defender Shaq Moore made it 1-0 in the 39th minute when finished off left-side attacker Jacob Shaffelburg's cross that went through star teammate Hany Mukhtar to Moore at the right post.

Prior Lake's own Teal Bunbury sent Nashville into halftime with a 2-0 lead when he scored in the 44th minute.

That second one came from another Shaffelburg cross lofted toward the right post. The Loons had three chances to play the ball away, but couldn't do it. Bunbury overpowered Minnesota defenders, sticking out his right foot to direct a free, bouncing ball past Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair from a mere six yards out.

From there, Nashville scored second-half goals in the 50th, 53rd and 59th minutes. Winger Alex Muyl, England's former Nottingham Forest forward Sam Surridge and 2022 MLS MVP Mukhtar scored them.

The Loons played on in Leagues Cup competition without Dotson, who was suspended Friday because of two yellow cards received in Tuesday's home game against Liga MX's Deportivo Toluca.

Heath called Dotson's absence "disappointment" and compensated for it by moving makeshift left back Joseph Rosales into Dotson's midfielder position alongside defensive midfielder and captain Wil Trapp.

That opened up a left-back spot and first MLS start for Ethan Bristow, who played just his third game in his arrival from England's fourth-division League Two.

Both teams won penalty-kick shootouts at home on Tuesday, with the Loons beating Toluca 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation play and Nashville's controversial 6-5 penalty kick win that famed Mexican Club America appeared to have won until review. The Loons traveled Thursday to Nashville. Heath wasn't thrilled both teams played Friday, just three days each one a round of 16 game at home on penalty kicks.

"For the life of me, I can't see why we don't play on the weekend," Heath said Thursday. "I don't think it's ideal when you get in bed in the early hours of Wednesday morning and you play Friday. But they're in the same boat. We'd all prefer an extra day or two to prepare mentally and physically, which has not happened."

The Loons last week brought back former Loons midfielder Jan Gregus in a trade with a Nashville team Gregus knows a little more than something about. Gregus traveled with the team to Nashville but is not eligible to play for his former team until its regular season resumes Aug. 20 at New York City FC.

"We've spoke," Heath said. "But Jan has not told us anything we haven't seen watching their videos the last two, three games. It's always tough there."

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.