Minnesota Aurora FC goalkeeper Sarah Fuller and her teammates haven't needed to script a concession speech this season.

Until Saturday, the state's new pre-professional women's soccer team had won almost everything. On the field. At the box office. In creating a place in the Twin Cities' sports fabric.

That is until the Aurora fell 2-1 in overtime to South Georgia Tormenta FC in the USL W League championship game at TCO Stadium on the Vikings campus in Eagan. The game had sold out in less than 24 hours and drew a record crowd announced at 6,489. They hoped to see Aurora win a 14th consecutive game.

Fuller took a long view on coming up a little short.

"I've never been so proud to win second place in my life," Fuller said. "We would love to have won, but we had a hell of a season. I'm so proud of all of our players."

Jaida Nyby scored both Tormenta goals, the second coming in the 115th minute, in the second overtime period.

The goal held up as the game winner and championship clincher.

About five minutes before Nyby's second goal, Aurora received the biggest break of overtime. A Tormenta handball resulted in a penalty kick. Forward Morgan Turner, who scored seven goals in the past five matches leading into Saturday's match, would take the shot. Standing about 10 yards away was goalkeeper Sydney Martinez, winner of the USL W League's Golden Glove after producing six shutouts during the regular season and a 0.58 goals-against average.

Martinez proved equal to Turner's shot, providing a spark for Nyby and the offense.

"After Sydney's save, then getting the game winner — you can't ask for anything better," Nyby said.

Fuller almost entirely agreed.

"You can't just look back on this one game," Fuller said. "Look at the whole season. Look what's been built."

Tormenta built their upset bid early. Nyby scored the game's first goal in the eighth minute.

She split two Aurora defenders and sent the ball home off her right foot. The play originated as a ball launched on a free kick from midfield, and continued toward Nyby thanks to an Erin O'Hearn flick of the head. Nyby scored her fourth goal this season.

Aurora's early deficit didn't last long. Addy Symonds connected from about 30 yards out, blistering a diagonal shot past the outstretched Martinez high into the far corner of the goal, knotting the game in the 22nd minute.

Whereas Nyby's goal prompted a celebratory team gathering, Symonds' electrified the entire stadium. The timing and quality of the equalizer renewed the home crowd's vigor, and fans roared their appreciation.

Unable to score again, Aurora leaned on their defense. Kelsey Kaufusi and her back-line teammates helped contain Tormenta's primary tormentor in striker Amy Andrews, who captured both the Golden Boot award, which goes to the top goal scorer, and league player of the year.

The Aurora defense allowed just eight goals in 12 regular-season matches and allowed an opponent to score more than one goal just once. Fuller had five shutouts and a 0.59 GAA during the regular season.

Fuller made two huge saves in the second half. About 15 minutes remained in regulation when she stopped a close shot from Isabella Gutierrez. Then with less than 60 seconds remaining in stoppage time, she dived left and denied Andrews.