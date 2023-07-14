Minnesota United newcomer Ismael Tajouri-Shradi has a goal and assist in two limited second-half substitution appearances.

What might he do when the winger is fit for a full 90 minutes?

"It's a good question," he said.

Tajouri-Shradi signed last week and contributed immediately, assisting on defender Devin Padelford's late goal in last Saturday's 4-1 home loss to Austin FC. Tajouri-Shradi scored the final goal in Wednesday's 3-0 victory at Houston in the 87th minute. He swept with one touch Bongokuhle Hlongwane's shot that was stopped but not contained.

Tajouri-Shradi played 30 minutes on Wednesday, 34 minutes on Saturday. Wednesday's game was his 100th MLS appearance in a injury-sidetracked career with New York City FC, Los Angeles FC and New England. He most recently played six months for a Cyprus first-division team.

Tajouri-Shradi has scored 31 goals in those 100 games. Included were a career-best 11 scored in his 2018 rookie season.

"He has proven he's a 1-in-3 scorer in this league, which when you're a wide guy is big-time," Loons coach Adrian Heath said.

Heath referred to the ratio at which Tajouri-Shradi has scored in four seasons with NYCFC and one with LAFC. He didn't play in 2020 with New England because of a leg injury.

"To have goal-scoring wide guys who will do so on both sides of the ball are invaluable," Heath said, also mentioning wide attackers Hlongwane, Franco Fragapane and Sang Bin Jeong.

The Loons signed Tajouri-Shradi and Finnish striker Teemu Pukki after the new MLS transfer window opened July 5. Pukki scored his first MLS goal on Wednesday with a patient, perfectly placed shot on a full run from 18 yards out, created by Emanuel Reynoso's equally perfect forward through pass.

Pukki started just ahead of Reynoso on Wednesday, when both played 60 minutes before being subbed out.

"Both are amazing players," Tajouri-Shradi said about Pukki and Reynoso. "We saw in just a few minutes what they can do. We have a really strong squad on the bench or on the field. I think we can compare ourselves to the best and there is more to come for sure. I can't wait to get some assists from Reynoso and give some assists to Pukki and the other guys as well. It's going to be exciting."

For now, Heath deems Pukki better fit to start and play into the second half. Heath has chosen to bring Tajouri-Shradi off the bench so far and said he plans to do it again in Saturday's home game against Tajouri-Shradi's former LAFC team.

Heath said the player he simply calls "Izzy" might be ready to play all 90 minutes when the Loons open Leagues Cup play July 23 against Puebla from Mexico's Liga MX.

"We saw little glimpses of it the other night: He's very comfortable in possession, finds little spots on the field," Heath said. "He showed he can combine with players. Once Sang Bin and Bongi and Fraga and Izzy all are fit, we have a lot of choices in the wide areas. Now we have to get everyone on the same page…

"We'll keep bringing Izzy along slowly until he's ready. He's fit, but there's nothing like match fitness."

So far, Tajouri-Shradi has that goal and assist in 64 minutes. How much more might there be with more time?

"I want to play every game," he said. "I'm always ready, even start the game. I will try to help the team whatever it is — assists, goals, running — just help the team, whatever it's going to be."