LOONS GAMEDAY

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. vs. Los Angeles FC * Apple TV's MLS Season Pass, AM-1500

Preview

Loons coach Adrian Heath on Friday said Injured attacker Robin Lod will not play again this season on his way back from May knee surgery. "We won't see him this year, but he's in a good place," Heath said. "He's pleased with it, the doctors and physios are pleased with it." Heath said Lod's rehab is "going really well. He's on course." … Second in MLS' Western Conference, LAFC is 10-6-6 overall and 3-3-3 on the road. The defending MLS champions beat St. Louis City 3-0 at home on Wednesday, but it was their first win in their past five league games.

Injuries

The Loons list attacker Franco Fragapane as questionable because of a hamstring injury, but Heath said he's most likely to return for the team's July 23 Leagues Cup opener against Puebla from Mexico's Liga MX. … Heath said he expects Sang Big Jeong to be available Saturday after he trained Friday. …Heath called starting center-back Micky Tapias "fine" Friday after he rolled his ankle and cramped in Wednesday's heat at Houston. ... Heath said rookie defender Ryen Jiba won't play again this season because of a knee injury that won't require surgery. LAFC lists Sergi Palencia, Jesús Murillo and Maxime Crépeau as out.