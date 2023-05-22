Minnesota United will be without one injured standout player for months while welcoming another back to practice in a matter of days.

Coach Adrian Heath said Monday he expects Emanuel Reynoso, who recently returned from months away from the team, to participate in training on Thursday.

Robin Lod, meanwhile, underwent surgery Monday for a torn meniscus in his left knee. Heath said the latest prognosis now is 4 to 6 months, but he wouldn't call the injury season ending. Heath wants to see how Lod's recovery progresses.

The Loons play Tuesday at Houston in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals, take Wednesday off and then resume training Thursday in Blaine. Their next home game is Saturday against Real Salt Lake.

"I would think [Reynoso] would join in some capacity [Thursday] — but not the full session," Heath said in a video call from Houston. "I don't want people getting the idea that is going to be all in on Thursday. It's still early days for him."

Reynoso, who was suspended by MLS in February for not reporting to the Loons, traveled from his home in Argentina and arrived in the Twin Cities on May 6. MLS lifted his suspension May 16, freeing him for full team participation. Heath urged patience for fans eager to see Reynoso in game action.

"He might join in the warmups and some passing drills," Heath said of plans for Thursday training. "But once we get into the meat of the session, he will be off on the side working with the strength and conditioning coaches.

"I don't want to give people hope that in a week or so, Rey is going to be running out at Allianz [Field] for us. Because he's still a ways away from that."