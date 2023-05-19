Minnesota United star Emanuel Reynoso said, "I was wrong," as he explained on Friday in a team-produced video what led to his long absence from the club.

MLS suspended Reynoso without pay in February for not reporting to preseason training and lifted the suspension, clearing him to play this past Tuesday. He had been home in Argentina, for what the Loons called personal matters, until returning to Minnesota on May 6.

"I am very happy to be back here in Minnesota," Reynoso said, according to the team's Spanish to English translation. "The truth is that due to family problems, I could not come. The truth is that I went through a very difficult time in my life. And personally, too."

Loons coach Adrian Heath is scheduled to address the media from Portland on Friday at 2 p.m. The Loons play there Saturday night. Reynoso did not accompany the team while he continues to work with the team's athletic training staff, He is expected to join his teammates in training starting Thursday.

"I apologized to all my teammates," Reynoso continued. "I apologized to all the coaching staff. To all the people who work in the club. The truth is that I what I did was not right, I know that."

Reynoso added: "I hope I can return all the love, all the support [fans] gave me on the field, off the field, and try to change. That's what I did. I was wrong. The truth is, I know."

The Loons aren't rushing Reynoso back into action, with Heath explaining that it's a week-to-week situation.

"I am preparing myself in the best way to be able to be 100 percent and be available to the coach," Reynoso said. "But well, I think it's step by step, take it easy and when the day comes I'll be ready to give my best."