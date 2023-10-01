DENVER – There were small chats inside the Twins clubhouse about their potential playoff opponents in the first round of the postseason, but it wasn't the main topic of conversation.

Players shrugged when they were asked if there were any designated scoreboard watchers or any guys who tried to decode all the tiebreaker scenarios.

"I don't think we're worried about who it is," Kyle Farmer said. "We like our team."

As the Twins entered the 10th inning in their regular-season finale at Coors Field, they learned they will play host to the Toronto Blue Jays in the best-of-three wild card round. Game 1 will be Tuesday at Target Field with Pablo López and Kevin Gausman as the expected starting pitchers. Game times haven't been announced.

In six meetings this season, the Twins posted a 3-3 record against the Blue Jays with all their games played in a two-week stretch over May and June.

The Twins believe they are a much different team than they were in the first half of the season. Things started to click offensively after the All-Star break. As manager Rocco Baldelli reflected on the regular season Sunday, he credited rookies Edouard Julien, Royce Lewis and Matt Wallner for not only playing well, but "I think they inspired the rest of the group around them, too, in some ways."

In an on-field postgame interview after the Twins clinched their division title, Farmer promised an end to the franchise's 18-game playoff losing streak. It is Farmer's first year in the organization, but he had no hesitation about guaranteeing a win.

"Sure. Why not?" Farmer said. "If you don't believe it, don't play."

There have been Twins teams that avoided mentioning the postseason losing streak. They had no control over what happened before they were on the team. This group isn't necessarily embracing it, but some of their new players aren't afraid to bring it up.

"The 2023 Twins were built differently," López said. "We're a different breed. We're going to go out there and show everyone what we can do."

Twins starting pitchers carried the club throughout the year. They combined to throw the fifth-most innings in the majors (894 1/3) and yielded a 3.82 ERA. San Diego was the only team that had a lower ERA from its rotation.

Many Twins role players had big moments throughout the year. Willi Castro changed games with his speed and defensive versatility. Donovan Solano and Farmer provided a steady presence. It's been a breakout year for Ryan Jeffers and Max Kepler bounced back in a huge way.

"Everyone stepped out of line for a few weeks this year," Baldelli said. "Took over games and won several games, almost in a row, for us. Everyone took their turn doing that once or twice. It's not normal. It's been a very abnormal season, but in a good way."

Almost all playoff teams are playing at least somewhat well at the end of the season, but the Twins posted an 18-9 record since the start of September. They had an 8-1 record in their last nine series, their lone misstep was dropping two of three games to Tampa Bay.

Internally, the Twins felt the hardest part of their schedule was front loaded to the first half of the season. They turned a one-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians at the trade deadline into a division they won by nine games.

"We've come a long way since spring training," Jeffers said. "We knew what we had, the pieces we had. It took us about half a year to put it together. I think we're playing our best ball at the right time."